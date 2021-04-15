C.A.T.E. Foundation’s no-cost services now include mental health counseling

Published on: April 15, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

The C.A.T.E. Foundation (Conquering Addiction Through Education) is providing free counseling for mental health issues of all kinds at its Community & Recovery Resource Center, 5942 Frond Way, Apollo Beach. This is yet another service offered to the public in addition to education, resources and referrals for folks in recovery from drugs, alcohol, gambling, food or other addictions.

“Due to the COVID-9 pandemic and the isolation it created, we have seen increasing cases of anxiety, isolation, depression and suicidal thoughts,” said C.A.T.E. co-founder and president Tina McGlynn, noting all of the nonprofit group’s live meetings are now open to people who feel alone or in need of human contact.

“Everyone should at least get an annual mental health wellness check, just as they do a physical,” she continued. “And thanks to funding provided by a grant from the South Shore Coalition for Mental Health & Aging and fundraisers like our silent auctions and events, including the annual Community Fun Day & Chili Cook-off, we’re now able to offer free, ongoing counseling for those in need of it with licensed mental health counselor Joe Fattori. We’re currently looking for an additional professional, as well. These sessions are by appointment only and they are, of course, completely confidential.”

The funding was crucial and much appreciated, McGlynn said.

“During the past year, calls to our office from those seeking assistance greatly increased due to issues related to COVID-19 isolation, things like stress due to loneliness and fear, increased instances of addiction, financial hardship from unemployment and more,” said Debbie Caneen, president of the South Shore Coalition for Mental Health & Aging. “So the coalition was happy to partner with the C.A.T.E. Foundation to continue our mission of referring people in need to no-cost community mental health resources, especially during this challenging time.”

In addition to this by-appointment mental health counseling, C.A.T.E. offers the following schedule of on-site, in-person recovery classes, which are free, but donations are greatly appreciated:

Narcotics Anonymous, a nonprofit fellowship of adult men and women recovering from drug addiction, meets Mondays at 6:30 p.m.. These meetings have an open format. There are no strings attached in the meetings of NA, as they are not affiliated with any political, religious or law enforcement organizations. NA meetings are open to anyone, regardless of age, sexual orientation, creed, race, religion or lack of religion.

The SMART Recovery’s 4-Point ® support program meets Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. This global recovery program uses neurological tools to break down recovery challenges into manageable pieces for all types of addictive behaviors, including alcoholism, drugs, gambling and more.

Another SMART Recovery program for friends and family support group offers life management skills Tuesday evenings at 7:30 p.m. This program is for anyone looking for resources to help loved ones or someone struggling with addiction and how it’s affecting them.

Nar-Anon meets Saturdays at 10 a.m. This faith-based step program offers support for family members and friends of those affected by addiction and allows sharing their experiences with others going through similar journeys.

Yoga classes for anyone of any level will resume the first and third Wednesdays of every month, starting at 7 p.m. May 5 with registered yoga teacher Robin Trotter. (Chairs are available for those who cannot do floor postures.) Weekly Zumba classes will also resume at 7 p.m. Thursday evenings in June. Call for details.

Essential Life Skills for teens will be presented on-site and via Zoom at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22. It will include finances and budgeting, interviewing skills, effective communications, handling rejection and more.

C.A.T.E. also has a community meeting room available on a donation basis. Email contact@2cate.org or call 813-331-5246 for availability.

For more information on the C.A.T.E. Foundation and its free programs for the community, visit www.2cate.org.