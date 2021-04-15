‘A Night in the Big Easy’

Firehouse Cultural Center invites residents to

‘A Night in the Big Easy’

Published on: April 15, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

If you enjoy Cajun-style food, freshly shucked oysters, shrimp and crab cakes, plus jazz, blues and NOLA funk, you won’t want to miss A Night in the Big Easy April 24.

Formerly known as Bourbon on the Bayou, this year’s big fundraiser will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin. RSVPs are required for this exciting event by Tuesday, April 20, so don’t miss out on your chance to enjoy an evening of great food, camaraderie and live entertainment by T-Bone Hamilton and his Big Easy Revue. There will also be a live auction of bottled bourbon.

Tables of up to four people are $250 each.

“Where else can you go to get an all-you can eat dinner and libations, while listening to a major headliner and supporting a tremendous community treasure,” said Beth Stein, the cultural center’s marketing and programs manager. “Proceeds will go to no-fee community events like The Draw-in, Inside Journalism and Teen Art Studio and our scholarship fund, which enables children to participate in summer camp (musical theater, robotics, art, photography and ceramics) and educational programs and scholarships for adults for a variety of art classes year ‘round.”

“Art education benefits students, all students,” said Lynn Pike, Events Committee Chair. “The funds we raise through A Night in the Big Easy will mean even more students can be enriched in ways they may never suspect.”

This is the third such fundraiser of its kind and the Firehouse’s largest annual fundraiser. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, its first one drew 250 people indoors and out and its second one just before the shutdown drew about 200. Due to Hillsborough County policies and out of a continuing abundance of caution, attendance will be limited this year for everyone’s safety.

“The food, raw bar of hot and cold shrimp and oysters on the half shell will be served in grab-and-go portions on the covered patio to minimize prolonged guest contact,” Stein said. “Guests can return as many times as they like for additional servings.”

Table service will be provided for water, sweet and iced tea, coffee, adult beverages and additional food. The dessert is bourbon bread pudding with bourbon sauce.

During the evening, a video featuring kids and adults who have been awarded scholarships by the Firehouse will be shown to demonstrate their impact.

“Thanks to a partnership between the Firehouse and the Tampa Museum of Art, I was able to enroll in a print-making class I’d never taken before due to its cost,” said Sun City Center resident Tuli Carswell. “I discovered how much I love it; the experience stirred a new passion within me. I’m so grateful for this opportunity and others provided through the generous donations of Firehouse patrons and supporters. These programs change lives.”

Stein said the pandemic has forced the cultural center to downsize this event and eliminate others altogether over the past year, so the need for public support is crucial for continued programming.

“As we climb out of the pandemic, we will be adding or expanding more and more classes and events for people of all ages, and we want to be able to offer scholarships to those who need them,” she said.

To make a reservation for A Night in the Big Easy, visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or call 813-645-7651.