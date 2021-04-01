Obituaries for the week of April 1, 2021

H. Bradford Bell

Published on: April 1, 2021

H. Bradford Bell, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, and Sun City Center, Fla., passed away at Tampa General Hospital on Jan. 20, 2021, at the age of 88.

Brad was born and raised in Beaver Falls, Pa. He graduated from Kiski Prep School, Duke University (Bachelor’s) and Xavier University (Master’s). He served in the United States Air Force for four years and then pursued his career in education as a teacher for 15 years with the Whitehall School District and as a principal for 25 years with the Buckeye Valley School District (Delaware County) both in Ohio. He and his wife retired to Sun City Center, Fla., in 2001.

Survived by his wife of 62 years, Magda Bell; daughter, Rebecca Bell of Tampa; son, Gregory Bell, DDS of Chicago; his sister, Louise Stephenson of Jupiter, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother and sister.

Brad loved golfing, traveling, tai chi, reading and Duke basketball. He was also very fond and proud of his Ostrander teachers and students over the years.

He was a proud member of the Iron Dukes (former Duke student athlete), KAPPA SIGMA Fraternity, Masons of Ohio, Shriners International, Scottish Rite and St. John the Divine Episcopal Church.

Brad will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother and loyal friend. He will be greatly missed, forever loved and remembered always.

Everette J. Glas

On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, Everette J. Glas, husband, step-father, brother and uncle, passed away at the age of 92. Everette was born on April 30, 1928, in Chicago, Ill., to Everette and Ethel Glas. He started working at Hillman’s as a box boy and retired after 44 years as a Vice President/General Manager. Everette also served for 10 and a half years for the Downers Grove Village Council as a commissioner. Everette served in the Armed Forces of the United States of America in Korea.

On February 12, 1988, Everette married Joan Rayner Hrynkow and moved to Southern California and then spent the past 25 years in Sun City Center, Fla. In 2020 Everette moved to Fenton, Mo., with his niece and her family and his dog, Jung, where he was surrounded with love and laughter.

Everette is preceded in death by his parents, Everette and Ethel; wife, Joan; brothers, Raymond Glas and Lawrence Reid; and brother-in-law, Robert Werges. He is survived by his step son, Richard Hrynkow; and sister, Lucille Werges; and brother, Richard (Danielle) Glas; and brother-in-law, Arthur (Sue) Whiting; and several nephews and nieces.

A service will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, at 10 a.m. Everette was a man of God and loved his church. Donations can be sent to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 701 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center, FL 33573, in his name.

James ‘Jim’ Tallman

James (Jim) Tallman, 64, of Ruskin, Fla., passed away suddenly on March 16, 2021.

Jim was born in St. Claire Shores, Mich., on July 2, 1956, to Donald and Dola Tallman.

He graduated high school in Texas and college at Northwood University in Indiana and Michigan.

His early career was in the hotel and restaurant industry; then he worked in construction in his early thirties. His next career move was working in the oil and gas industry. He was a NACE Level 3 lead corrosion inspector for over 25 years. He was known as the “Coating Guru” in his chosen field to many of his friends.

Jim was an independent spirit with a strong work ethic. He was an amazingly kind and generous soul to all who knew him. He had a gregarious personality who never met a stranger. He loved his family and Louis L’Amour novels.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Cherryll; his mother, Dola Tallman; his sisters, Ann Simanskey and Elizabeth Murphy; his brothers, John and Joel Tallman.

He is also survived by one niece and five nephews; his wife’s two children; several grandchildren; and his beloved great-granddaughter, Claire.