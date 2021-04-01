Just ask

Just ask

Published on: April 1, 2021

The three most often-heard words at the chamber office are: “Ask The Chamber.” We hear it from walk-ins and on phone calls, and from members and non-members alike. So, what is everyone asking the chamber about? The short answer is –– everything.

We hear it all day every day. I need a CPA. My neighbor told me to ask the chamber. Where can I get my golf cart repaired? My son told me to ask the chamber. I need to find an assisted living facility for my mom. Again, ask the chamber.

Whatever you need in South Hillsborough County, just ask the chamber. To get answers to most of your questions, we turn to our member directory. Whatever you need from a plumber to an attorney to a dentist to granite countertop restoration, our member directory is the best resource for South Hillsborough County residents. And since the chamber is charged with helping our members grow their businesses, those referrals work for them, as well.

And in these uncharted times, there’s another reason to ask the chamber. We’re continually compiling information from our local, state and national contacts to get you other answers you may need: new state and local mandates, updates on the corona virus restrictions, vaccine location sites, information on SBA loan applications and social service organization offerings for all types of resources you may need. We share all the information we’ve gathered with our members. If your business is not yet a member and you’re looking for answers during these challenging times, give me a call. I can fill you in on all the benefits chamber membership offers.

And South Hillsborough County residents, keep your calls and visits coming. Just remember to ask the chamber for whatever you need. Of course, we don’t know everything, but we’ll explore all the resources at our disposal to help you with anything you need. Remember, just ask the chamber. That’s why we’re here.

Lynne Conlan is Executive Director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.