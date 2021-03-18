Wellspring Church offers Dave Ramsey anti-debt guide

Financial Peace University March 29 through May 24

Published on: March 18, 2021

Neither a borrower nor a lender be,

For loan oft loses both itself and friend,

And borrowing dulls the edge of husbandry.

~ Shakespeare

By STEPHEN FLANAGAN JACKSON

Churches and religious institutions’ role in life, and the beyond, is usually thought of as spiritual. However, a South Shore church recognizes the role of financial affairs in one’s holistic approach to life. Having financial worries and problems can lead to stress and other assorted negative problems. All of this in our material-oriented life on earth affects one’s spiritual and physical life as well as the eternal soul.

Many clerics warn about ignoring one’s financial situation. Debt, they suggest, is to be avoided or at least reduced. Debt, with its interest, is a drag on the debtor’s life.

One of these recognized experts, both a preacher and a financial expert and author, Art Rainer, continued:

“1. Be cautious about going into debt. If possible, avoid it altogether.

2. If you do go into debt, you will be burdened.

3. Even though you hate the burden, you must still pay your bill (and interest).”

These recommendations from Rainer are a close carbon copy of financial guru Dave Ramsey, a media icon, who preaches and teaches about getting out of debt and staying out of debt.

Wellspring Community Church in Ruskin is preparing to launch the updated version of Financial Peace University, now called Dave Ramsey Plus.

According to one of the Wellspring associate pastors, “We are wanting to extend an invitation out to the community, not just Wellspring families. This will be launching March 29 and we are only requiring a minimal $10 fee. Free childcare will be provided.

“We just feel that this is a critical time for individuals to be financially sound in their finances,” added the associate pastor, who referred three scenarios for someone to participate if experiencing any or some of the below:

Example 1: Ramsey+ is an all-access membership to the best money tools, apps and content. With Ramsey+ you’ll discover how to take complete control of your money — and get the tools you need to make it happen. Your membership includes access to online courses, including Financial Peace University, the premium version of EveryDollar, the BabySteps app, PLUS so much more!

Example 2: Kick debt once and for all! Yes — it’s possible. Join the Wellspring Church Financial Peace University class, and learn the proven way to dump debt and build wealth. It’s not a joke or a get-rich-quick scheme. It’s God’s ways of handling money. You can do it.

Example 3: What if you could have hope for your life, including your finances? That’s what Ramsey+ is all about: giving you a plan and hope so you can experience financial peace.

Wellspring Community Church is offering Ramsey+ (Financial Peace University) to everyone for just $10 per person. Visit wellspringfl.com/events to register. The course begins March 29 and goes through May 24. It will be held every Monday night at 6:30 p.m. at the church located at 705 9th St. SE in Ruskin. Childcare will be provided as well as the Café which features specialty coffees, smoothies, snacks and more.

“We would love for you to join us,” said Shay Hall, the Wellspring Church Creative Arts Director.