Spring Break brings Saladino Tourney

East Bay, Lennard, Riverview continue action this week

Published on: March 18, 2021

By STEVE JACKSON

South Shore high school baseball is heating up with the warmer temps.Three of this area’s five high schools’ teams chose the diamond over the beach in one of the nation’s and Florida’s most famous prep baseball tournaments. Sumner and Spoto, the other two, are taking this week off as all schools are enjoying Spring Break.

One of the highlights of high school baseball during Spring Break in Hillsborough County is the annual Tony Saladino Tourney.

As it has done for every year since 1980, the Saladino Tourney started last week and concludes later this weekwith multiple games at six different sites. Last year was the first, and only, time the Saladino Tourney was cancelled. The culprit was Covid-19.

In this year’s 40th Tourney, Riverview, East Bay and Lennard all played and won opening bracket games. Games involving 25 other Hillsborough high schools continue this week, including a winners’ bracket and a losers’ bracket. Hillsborough County now has 65 public high schools. For times and sites and more info, go to tonysaladinobaseballtournament.com.

In opening Saladino games last week, East Bay doubled up Brandon 12-6, Riverview lost to Sickles 6-4 and Lennard rode the first inning two-run homer of senior Franciso Alianz, combined with stellar complete-game pitching of sophomore Carter Payne, to double up Plant in a 2-1 pitchers’ duel.

Games this week included East Bay trouncing Robinson 11-0 behind Benjamin Bostic’s complete game. The tourney ends March 17 after a March 16 match-up between the 8-3 Indians and the Hillsborough Terriers. Riverview lost 13-2 to Jefferson March 15, followed by games March 16 and 17, depending on its bracket. Lennard, after its opening squeaker win, fell 5-3 against Durant March 15. The 2-4 Horns took on Plant City March 16 with one more day in the tourney, March 17.

The Saladino Tournament was established in 1981 as a memorial to Tony Saladino Sr. to promote high school baseball in Hillsborough County during Spring Break.

Dwight “Doc” Gooden, of Hillsborough High School and a New York Mets star, was the tournament’s first most-valuable player. Since then, numerous high school players who participated in the tournament have gone on to play baseball in the major leagues. Twelve of these players were first round draft picks, and countless others have played baseball in the minor leagues and/or college.

A variety of baseball-related activities, such as displays, games, contests, special events, ceremonial first pitches, live singing and/or playing of the national anthem and private hospitality are scheduled during the week to supplement the educational, recreational, leisure and entertainment opportunities for the players, coaches, fans and spectators. The private hospitality trailer, next to the big tent at the Brandon High School host site, is provided for the major league scouts, college and high school coaches, the news media, school administrators and invited guests only.

All gate receipts are deposited into a tournament trust fund account with the Hillsborough Education Foundation to be used for tournament-related expenses each year. All concession stand proceeds go to the individual host site, not the tournament.

In keeping with a consistent commitment, the tournament always strives for excellence through a continuous quest of contributing to the growth and development of the educational environment and youth sports.

“We also feel good about keeping our high school baseball players and some of their friends busy, close to home, out of mischief and out of trouble during their Spring Break,” remarked Tony Saladino III.

Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis pointed out that Hillsborough County has a long and distinguished history of baseball excellence, as home to major league baseball greats: Al Lopez, Wade Boggs, Tony LaRussa, Lou Piniella, Dwight Gooden, Gary Sheffield, Luis Gonzalez, Tino Martinez, Fred McGriff, Matt Joyce and Pete Alonso. Former high school players in the Saladino Tournament also include Kevin Cash of Gaither (1996), now Tampa Bay Rays’ manager, along with about 45 others on current MLB rosters.

Davis added, “We are so grateful to Tony Saladino for this labor of love and everything the Saladino family does to help us prepare students for life.”