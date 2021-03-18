South County transportation needs noted in commissioners’ priority list

Published on: March 18, 2021

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Hillsborough County commissioners have approved priority projects for the Hillsborough County Metropolitan Planning Organization to consider for its annual Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) update, including four that directly impact South County residents and a fifth that relates to truck traffic County wide.

The four projects involve Big Bend Road; Gibsonton Drive; Balm Road, near the newly opened Jule F. Sumner High School, and the South County Greenway Trail.

The TIP report updated annually is based upon available state and federal allocations. The MPO prioritizes and ranks projects requested from all jurisdictions and the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART). It includes projects that have been identified by the board’s transportation program, comprised of the Capital Improvement Program (CIP) and surtax plan.

TIP funding is allocated for the designated projects in the later years of the work program, detailed by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). County officials are not precluded from applying for additional funding for the same projects in subsequent years as monies become available.

Five commissioners serve also on the MPO. Commissioner Pat Kemp said they were sometimes blindsided by staff-generated requests received only hours before their MPO meeting. She believed an additional airing was necessary before that meeting, which is how the board voted on the proposed list of priorities at its regular board meeting March 3.

“It’s a new day,” Kemp said. “With transportation being one of our number one issues, we spend little of our commission time actually looking at specific projects and noting them. So we changed that up.”

Commissioner Overman agreed, noting it’s an extra step in acknowledging to legislators and the public the importance of these projects and the need to pursue grant funding to complete them.

In recommending projects for TIP list inclusion, County staff uses a screening criteria that includes whether the projects meet the eligibility requirements for FDOT grants; whether they have an immediate need, such as for safety concerns; whether they are complementary projects funded by FDOT or HART; whether they are designated in the County’s capital improvement program (CIP), with additional funding needed in later years; and, if they are not CIP projects, are they necessitated by other factors, such as high school construction.

Commissioners on March 3 voted to request two new projects for inclusion in the updated TIP report, including widening Big Bend Road from four to six lanes to accommodate the area’s traffic and ongoing development. Specifically, the priority request is for the segment of Big Bend Road from Covington Garden Drive to Simmons Loop, which is funded for six-lane widening as part of the Interstate 75 interchange project. Overall, the project provides for complete street improvements, including a shared-use path to accommodate non-motorized travel, as well as implementation of Smart Cities programs, including advanced traffic-management systems. Project phase cost is noted at $14 million, with estimated construction cost set at $28 million.

The second project concerns widening Gibsonton Drive from four to six lanes to address the area’s growing traffic concerns. Like the Big Bend Road project, the Gibsonton project covers as well a shared-use path and advanced traffic management systems. The cost for a project development and environment (PD&E) study is estimated at $900,000.

Commissioners voted in support as well for three projects already on the TIP list, including the proposed improvement to Balm Road that would provide “multi-modal capacity in an area of significant growth.” The aim is to address the increased traffic demands in the area serving the newly opened Sumner High School and to accommodate 12-foot, multi-use paths on both sides of the road to encourage people who walk or bike to the school. The estimated costs for a PD&E study and full construction are estimated at $900,000 and $15 million, respectively.

The second project concerns completion of the South Coast Greenway segment, which, combined with the planned overpass at Big Bend Road, would result in an uninterrupted portion of trail within the southern part of the County. The project currently has County funds for a PD&E study and a consultant under contract. The South County Greenway Trail is part of the Gulf Coast Trail system, which, when completed, would provide Countywide connections. Construction, engineering and inspection costs are estimated at $3.6 million, with the overall estimated cost set at about $5.5 million.

The third project concerns an update to the Hillsborough County Truck Route Plan, previously adopted by commissioners, which designates and restricts certain roads for truck traffic. Costs are to be determined.

The report considered by commissioners March 3 details the list of TIP priority projects as well as grant funds over the next five years, based on information received by the FDOT on Feb. 2. The report also provides the description and requirements of grant funding available to County officials annually, through the TIP prioritization process put together by the MPO.

For more, view the meeting agenda for the March 3 meeting at HCFLGov.org. Select “Government” and “Board of County Administrators” and click “Board Meeting Agendas and Minutes.” The item is A-8. View the March 3 meeting on the County’s YouTube channel.