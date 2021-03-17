Obituaries for the week of March 18, 2021

Douglas F. Cockerham

Published on: March 17, 2021

Douglas Frederick Cockerham, son of Linda and David Cockerham, was born in Tampa, Fla., on April 13, 1973, and was a lifelong resident of Ruskin. He was an amazingly generous soul who was a son, brother, father and friend to all who knew him.

A graduate of East Bay High, he loved his time as a football player and went on to earn a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of South Florida. He worked for many years as a contractor and educator and helped found a popular seafood restaurant in the Ruskin area. A lover of poetry and music, as well as fishing and boating, he often said he was a “pirate born 200 years too late.”

He is survived by his parents; brothers, Darren Cockerham (Jodi) and Tyler (Vera); and children, Kristen and Magnus Cockerham; nieces, Abby and Sophia. The family is forever grateful that Doug was with us and enriched our lives daily with his great sense of humor and unconditional love. He passed unexpectedly at the age of 47 on March 5, 2021, and the lives of those who loved him will be forever touched by his memory. The family will be having a private ceremony to remember our beloved Douglas, and we wish to thank those who loved and meant so much to him over the years.

MEMORIAL

Phillip “PJ” Combs

How we remember you, PJ;

You didn’t build a wall,

Always a bridge.

One dollar left in your pocket,

You always would give and forgive:

That is how you will be remembered.

You are and will always be with us,

And what a plus that is for everyone.

Happy 35th birthday,

Love Mom, Travis, Nanna, Grmpy and family

Esta Viola Crim

Esta Viola Crim, 89, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away March 10, 2021. Esta was the beloved wife of the late Gordon “Gordie” Crim for 69 years.

Survivors include two daughters, Susan (Larry) Delks and Sandra Brooks; a son, Michael Crim; six grandchildren: Chad Delks, Kris (Corina) Hardy, Melissa (Chris) Delks Perdue, Shawn, Joshua and Brandon Crim; and seven great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Sun City Center Funeral Home, 1851 Rickenbacker Drive, Sun City Center, FL. Graveside will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 18, at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Fla.

Paul A. Maggiola

Paul Anthony Maggiola of Sun City Center died, peacefully, in his home on Feb. 20, at the age of 95.

Paul was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., into a large Italian family. Among the numerous uncles, aunts and cousins, all living nearby, he was particularly close to his loving sister, Florence Maggiola Natale, who predeceased him.

After serving in World War II, Paul graduated from St. John’s University and married Florence Parasch in 1951. Paul and Florence had two sons, Stephen and Glenn. Florence predeceased Paul after 28 years of marriage.

Paul worked as a credit and collections manager for General Electric for almost 35 years. Upon retirement, he moved to Sun City Center where he met his new love, Susan Corbett. They married in 2011.

Paul enjoyed golfing (he once shot a hole in one), dancing, long walks and socializing with his many friends. He is a former member of the Lion’s Club and was active in the Men’s Club of the Ruskin United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Corbett; his two sons, Stephen and Glenn Maggiola; and four grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Ruskin United Methodist Church on March 20 at 2 p.m.

Stuart Ian Offenbach

Stuart Ian Offenbach, 82, passed away, peacefully, with family by his side, on March 9, 2021, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Stuart was born July 15, 1938, in Bradford, Pa., and lived there through his high school years. He attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he played in the marching band and, eventually met his soulmate, Ellen. After graduating with a PhD in Psychology, Stuart moved to West Lafayette, Indiana, and had a 42-year long career at Purdue University. While at Purdue, Stuart served as chair for the Department of Child Development and Family Studies and, later, as a professor in psychology. His research originally focused on brain development in children and grew to include the study of aging and ethics. In addition to his career. Stuart was an active member of Temple Israel, serving as president and establishing the youth group with Ellen. He also enjoyed going to Purdue basketball games with his wife and daughters, watching Star Trek and spending time with family and friends. Upon retirement, he and Ellen moved to Riverview, Fla., to enjoy warmer weather and his life-long hobby of golf.

Stuart is survived by Ellen, with whom he shared 56 happy years. Also surviving are his daughters, Teri (Caleb) Anderson and Lisa (Mark) House; and grandchildren: Ashley Offenbach, Kyle and Rebecca Anderson, Kassidy and Jordan House; and his brother, Jack (Peggy) Offenbach. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Nettie Offenbach.

We regret that all who knew and loved Stuart will not be able to attend events in person due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association or Temple Beth Israel, Sun City Center, Fla.

Richard Person

Richard (Dick) Person died on March 6, 2021, at Inspired Living in Sun City Center, Fla. He was under the care of Hospice. He leaves his wife, Peggy Person, of Sun City Center, Fla.; and his daughter Sandy Butte from Riverview, Fla.; Richard (Rick) Person Jr. from Wimauma, Fla.; and a grandson, Ryan Butte, from Lutz, Fla.

Dick was born in New Haven, Conn. He served in the Navy for three years. He graduated from Syracuse University. He worked for Moore Business Forms as a sales manager and market research manager. He was married to Peggy for 56 years and raised his family in Lewiston, N.Y. He moved to Sun City Center, Fla., in 1995.

There will be a private service for family, at a later date. Contributions may be made to Dick’s favorite charity (the Salvation Army). Arrangements by Zipperer’s Funeral Home.