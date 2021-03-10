What’s next?

CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

What’s next?

Published on: March 10, 2021

I have to start out with a big thank you! For what, you ask? I must say “thanks” to all of you who entered the chamber’s Big Heart Challenge! From what our contestants told me, they had fun and learned about new places around town and now know how to find where many of our member businesses are located. We appreciate your support for our local businesses. And I have to say “thanks” to all the member businesses who participated. Nice prizes! And the chamber appreciates that support from those businesses.

The Big Heart Challenge wrapped up in February. But it’s now March. So, of course, the chamber has something new coming up for this month. In honor of St. Paddy’s Day, we present The Four-Leaf Clover Virtual Scavenger Hunt. How tough is it to enter? Are you able to get on your computer and log on to the chamber’s new website at www.southhillsboroughchamber.com? Well, then it should be a snap.

After you log on to the aforementioned new website, click on our business directory. You’ll notice we have 22 business categories listed. Just skim through all those categories. What are you looking for? A Four-Leaf clover next to 17 of our participating member businesses. Write down those 17 business names and send them to me at lynne@southhillschamber.com, or drop your entry off to the chamber office at 1651 Sun City Center Plaza.

When does all this take place? You can start looking for the clovers on Wednesday, March 17, at 10 a.m. — it ends the next day, Thursday, March 18, at noon. Just get all those entries in by March 18 at 4 p.m. We’ll draw 17 different winners from the correct responses, and those 17 will each receive a $25 gift card for their efforts. The drawing takes place Friday, March 19. Any other requirements? The contest is open to Florida residents over the age of 21.

And then we’ll head into April, and the chamber will keep you busy with another event to help promote our local businesses. Why? Because that’s my job. And I love my job and our local businesses. So, stay tuned. And enter the Four-Leaf Clover Virtual Scavenger Hunt from the safety of your own computer. Questions? Just ask the chamber!

Lynne Conlan is Executive Director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce.