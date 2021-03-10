Thrift store traces roots to humanitarian

Thrift store traces roots to humanitarian

Charitable organization open to all in area

Published on: March 10, 2021

By STEPHEN FLANAGAN JACKSON

Make no doubt about it! Vincent de Paul was a great humanitarian. In fact, the humble French farmer, priest and, briefly, slave, who would be 540 years old were he alive today, has bequeathed to us, unsought and unbeknown to himself, a great and seemingly perpetual legacy: the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul. His namesake organization carries the title of sainthood because long after his death near Paris, the Catholic Church deemed him worthy of a special status as the patron of all works of charity. In 1833 the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, a charitable organization dedicated to the spirit and mission of Vincent, was founded in France. Continuing in the spirit of Saint Vincent, today the society is present in 153 countries.

Vincent is the patron of all works of charity. A number of organizations, which claim Vincent as their founder or patron saint and are specifically inspired by his work and teachings, are grouped in a loose affiliation known as Vincentian Family Society of Saint Vincent de Paul.

One such organization is thriving here in the Eastern Hillsborough County area. Located at 1311 3rd St. NE in Ruskin, the Saint Vincent de Paul Thrift Store opens it doors to paupers and kings alike, and to all those in between, for purchases of basic needs, for donations for re-sales, for compassion and for assistance.

The president of St. Vincent de Paul’s East Hillsborough District board is Isabelle Darcy, who has been associated as a volunteer with SVdP in Ruskin for eight years. Under Darcy’s leadership and participation, the Thrift Store has two full-time employees, four part-time staff and five volunteers.

The 6,000 sq. ft. clean and well-organized Thrift Store, where the personnel who work for the SVdP and its members are referred to as “Vincentians,” has been open in Ruskin since 1984.

“It has been challenging to attract customers during COVID and quarantine,” points out Darcy, adding that the Thrift Store has steadfastly remained open and safe.

Among the challenges facing Darcy and her staff is getting high quality donations like furniture and home goods, as demand is high for these items.

Darcy says the unique, non-profit store “is always looking for dedicated volunteers and donations to make our mission possible, and the store is always looking for more help.”

Darcy adds that she volunteers because the store directly helps those in need by providing essentials like housing, clothing and food. Revenues and profits from the Thrift Store are used to pay for operating expenses, to reinvest in the local community and to respond to requests from those in need.

“ I am proud to work with such giving and caring staff and volunteers at the store,” comments Darcy.

“The Thrift Store store survived the pandemic and is moving forward because the community, volunteers and the staff care about our charitable mission,” she says. “ Diana Cervera, our manager, and Marina Jackson, our decorator/donations and sales receptionist, have been working endless hours to keep the doors open and make the store safe for the community.”

Hailing from Puerto Rico and a UCLA alumnus, Darcy concludes, “The Ruskin SVdP Thrift Store is unique in that every time you visit, you directly support a neighbor in need. We are neighbors helping neighbors!” emphasized Darcy.