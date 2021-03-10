SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo is back!

Published on: March 10, 2021

As the warm spring weather is upon us, and the days are filled with clouds and blue skies, SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo will be hosting its annual event, beginning April 13 in Lakeland. The airshow this year will be headlined by the US Navy Blue Angels and will feature their new F/A 18 Super Hornet. In addition, the show will feature daring aerobatic pilots and a large showcase of warbirds. For more information about the event and tickets, visit https://flysnf.org. Shown here are photos from the 2019 air show.