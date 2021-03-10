Drought tolerant plants and a dry Spring

Published on: March 10, 2021

By Lynn Barber

Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ agent, UF/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County. EMAIL: labarber@ufl.edu

How can you balance a dry spring with your desire for landscape plants? Utilize drought-tolerant plants in your landscape. As always, consider the first principle of the Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ Program which is Right Plant ­— Right Place. This means you should consider your site conditions: soil type and pH, sun or shade, whether the plant prefers wet or dry soil moisture and mature plant size.

Drought-tolerant plants still need water to become established, which means shoot and root growth. The plants in this article are suited for north, central, west-central and south Florida.

Large Shrubs:

Aloysia virgata – Sweet almond bush can reach a height and spread of six to 12 feet, tolerates any soil pH from 4.5 to 8.0 and any soil texture. This shrub prefers medium drained soil moisture and tolerates drought well. It performs best in full sun, attracts butterflies and produces white, fragrant flowers from summer through fall.

Callicarpa americana – Beautyberry, a deciduous plant, can reach a height and spread of six to eight feet, prefers soil pH that is acid to slightly alkaline of 4.5-7.2 and any soil texture. This native performs best in well-drained soil and partial sun/shade to full shade. Beautyberry tolerates drought well but not salt. It produces purple/light purple flowers from spring through fall, attracts wildlife and provides food for wildlife in late winter.

Perennials:

Helianthuis debilis – Beach sunflower can reach a height of one to four feet and a spread of two to four feet. It prefers soil pH that is acid to slightly alkaline of 4.5-7.2 and sandy loam soil texture. Beach sunflower needs well-drained soil moisture, full sun and tolerates drought and salt. This fast-growing native produces year-round flowers and attracts butterflies and birds.

Gaillardia pulchella – Blanket Flower, a native, can reach a height of one to two feet and spread of two to three feet. This beauty prefers soil pH that is slightly acid to slightly alkaline of 6.0-7.2, sandy/loam soil texture and well-drained soil moisture. Blanket flower needs full sun, and tolerates drought. It also tolerates medium salt amounts. It produces yellow/orange/red summer flowers and attracts butterflies.

All are worthwhile additions to your landscape. For information about our upcoming horticultural programs at UF/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County, visit the website http://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough/ and check the calendar of events at http://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough/upcoming-events/. Remember to reduce, reuse, recycle and repeat. Email Barber at labarber@ufl.edu.