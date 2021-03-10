BUSINESS NEWS

Total Home Care opens sales office in South Bay Plaza, Ruskin

Published on: March 10, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

Joe Vladyka has been in the construction business for more than 50 years, coming from Florida’s East Coast in 2011 to work in Sun City Center and surrounding communities. The state-licensed contractor spent three years operating a handyman service, and then, in 2014, founded Total Home Care to offer a full array of remodeling and handyman services to folks living in the area.

“No job is too big or small,” he said.

He recently opened a sales office in South Bay Plaza at 767 Cortaro Drive in Ruskin, where he and his staff offer free, no-obligation consultations by appointment with customers, who can see many of the products he sells. Thanks to a 3-D computer program, they can also take a look at how their remodeled kitchen or bathroom will look once the work is completed.

“We’ve been using him for many years, as a handyman and for renovation,” said Jacque Levert, of Sun City Center. “He’s a good man. He does good work and is reasonably priced.”

Total Home Care is locally owned, fully insured and bonded, and all work is guaranteed. Workers are punctual, clean up after themselves and are CDC-compliant. The company is a distributor of Diamond Surfaces and RTA Cabinets.

In addition to complete remodeling services, Vladyka and his team offer tile, laminate and wood flooring; cabinet and door installation; quartz and granite countertop installation; electrical work and carpentry; interior and exterior painting; drywall installation; pressure washing; water damage and mildew repairs; popcorn removal; concrete pads; screen installation and repair, “just about anything.” New drawers and doors on existing cabinetry also can be made and/or painted. Handyman services – including honey-do lists, like hanging curtain rods, putting beds or bookshelves together, changing high-placed lightbulbs, air filters and smoke detectors and hanging ceiling fans – can generally be dispatched within 24 hours of a customer’s request.

“Our vision is to be the company others use as their benchmark,” Vladyka said. “There are so many people in the area being taken advantage of by unlicensed handymen or contractors who take shortcuts. We’re here to stay. People can depend on us. That’s one of the reasons I opened this office, to show permanence in the community and give them individualized attention.”

The company serves Apollo Beach, Riverview, Ruskin, Sun City Center and Wimauma.

To make an appointment or get more information, call Total Home Care at 813-812-6116. Business hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.