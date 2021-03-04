Jubilee Gym opens new facility

Published on: March 4, 2021

Photo courtesy of SouthShore Chamber of Commerce

Jubilee Gymnastics has relocated to its new state-of-the-art facility, located at 353 30th St. NE in Ruskin. The SouthShore Chamber of Commerce was there to host the ribbon cutting for the new facility. The larger facility allows for many new classes and all of the previous offerings including competition gymnastics, recreational gymnastics, preschool gymnastics, NinjaFit, rhythmic gymnastics, homeschool programs, tumbling, dance, hip hop classes and silks. For more information or to register, call 813-863-1168 or visit www.jubileegym.com.