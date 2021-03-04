New class on floral design a big hit

New class on floral design a big hit

Published on: March 4, 2021

By Lois Kindle

The Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin was ablaze with color Feb. 27 during its inaugural Floral Design class. Because so many people wanted to attend, two sessions had to be scheduled, and still there was a waiting list.

Not to worry, if you missed this one. The event was so successful, organizers are already planning another one within the next several months.

Florida State Master Designer Laura Nation, co-owner of Oops A Daisy Flowers and Gifts in Gibsonton, instructed the sessions, which were attended by a total of 43 women from various South Shore communities. Participants learned to create a beautiful floral arrangement from start to finish, plus lots of helpful tips on flower care.

Kennicott Tampa, a wholesale florist supply company, donated thousands of dollars in flowers for the class, after learning it was a fundraiser for the nonprofit Firehouse Cultural Center. Nation, herself, also made a generous donation.

“The arrangements we made were so beautiful,” said Sun City Center resident Beth Dell, who attended with her sister, Susan Palumbo. “It was great to be out doing something creative with other people and learning about all the Firehouse Cultural Center has to offer. I look forward to taking another class soon.”