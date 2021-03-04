New class on floral design a big hit
Published on: March 4, 2021
LOIS KINDLE PHOTOS
Laura Nation, owner of Oops A Daisy Flowers and Gifts in Gibsonton, demonstrates how to remove leaves from the stem of a lily during the first of two classes Feb. 27 at the Firehouse Cultural Center. Nation gave A to Z instructions on how to create a beautiful floral arrangement, plus helpful tips on flower care.
New class on floral design a big hit
By Lois Kindle
The Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin was ablaze with color Feb. 27 during its inaugural Floral Design class. Because so many people wanted to attend, two sessions had to be scheduled, and still there was a waiting list.
Not to worry, if you missed this one. The event was so successful, organizers are already planning another one within the next several months.
Florida State Master Designer Laura Nation, co-owner of Oops A Daisy Flowers and Gifts in Gibsonton, instructed the sessions, which were attended by a total of 43 women from various South Shore communities. Participants learned to create a beautiful floral arrangement from start to finish, plus lots of helpful tips on flower care.
Kennicott Tampa, a wholesale florist supply company, donated thousands of dollars in flowers for the class, after learning it was a fundraiser for the nonprofit Firehouse Cultural Center. Nation, herself, also made a generous donation.
“The arrangements we made were so beautiful,” said Sun City Center resident Beth Dell, who attended with her sister, Susan Palumbo. “It was great to be out doing something creative with other people and learning about all the Firehouse Cultural Center has to offer. I look forward to taking another class soon.”
Beth Dell, of Sun City Center, right, examines the oasis she just learned to green at the beginning of Laura Nation’s Floral Design class Feb. 27 at the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin. Seated is her sister, Susan Palumbo, who was visiting from Southampton, N. J., and was delighted to be able to participate.
Sun City Center resident Karen Stauffer completes her floral arrangement. She learned the techniques of proper placement and design from Laura Nation, owner of Oops A Daisy Flowers and Gifts in Gibsonton.
Michelle Miles, of Kings Point, removes the anthers from a cluster of lilies. Removing them before they release their pollen prevent staining of the petals (and everything else they fall on) and prolongs the flower’s life.
The inaugural Floral Design class offered at the Firehouse Cultural Center Feb. 27 was so popular that a second one had to be added the same day to accommodate people who wanted to sign up. Even still, there was a waiting list. Plans are in the works for another in upcoming months.
Kennicott Tampa, a wholesale florist supply company, donated thousands of dollars in flowers to Oops A Daisy Flowers and Gifts, after it learned Nation’s Floral Design class was a fundraiser for the nonprofit Firehouse Cultural Center.
Michelle Stauffer, of Riverview, shows off the finished arrangement she learned to make in Laura Nation’s recent Floral Design class at the Firehouse Cultural Center. Given its assortment of flowers, the arrangement would have retailed for $83.
Firehouse Cultural Center employee Frances Hereford, a resident of Ruskin, adds filler flowers to her almost completed arrangement.
Janet Ricks, of Valencia Lakes, inserts one of four pink roses into the oasis of her developing arrangement.
Instructor Laura Nation, co-owner of Oops A Daisy Flowers and Gifts, center, checks in with Susan Palumbo, of Southampton, N. J., left, and Beth Dell, of Sun City Center. The sisters were learning to green an oasis before adding flowers to it.