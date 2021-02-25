Store offers variety of low-THC hemp products

Published on: February 25, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

People use CBD products for a variety of health reasons, and Sun City Center area residents now have a convenient local source to get them.

Despite the challenge posed by the pandemic, Your CBD Store, 791 Cortaro Drive, opened last September, and “the community’s response has been good so far,” said co-owner Akhil Botre, who, with his father Anil, took a leap of faith to do so. The pair also own another franchise location in Brandon.

Botre is a former electrical engineer who worked in the corporate health industry as a technology and data analyst and later switched to sales within the same company.

“I wasn’t very satisfied sitting at a computer all day,” he said. “I wanted meaningful conversations and connections with people.”

His interest in hemp products sprang from personal health interests.

A friend in Texas who owns several Your CBD Store locations introduced him to the products he sold, and a new career was born from the experience.

“I wanted to share what I learned and these products as natural health alternatives with members of our communities,” he said.

Your CBD Store is a national company of more than 550 franchise stores in 41 states. Founded by Rachel Quinn in March 2018, it’s billed as the largest hemp retailer in the United States.

The company exclusively sells SunMed and Sunflora products, made using only high-quality-grown hemp from the USA.

“What distinguishes (Your CBD Store) is that we own the process from soil to oil,” Botre said about the company. “That’s where our quality and transparency shows.

“Our oil products are actually U.S.D.A. certified organic. We are the first national brand to achieve this,” he said.

You don’t need a prescription to buy any of the CBD products sold by Your CBD Store. They’re not classified as medical marijuana because the amount of THC in them is less than 0.3%. Nevertheless, they can still provide a number of health benefits.

Your CBD Store carries oil based CBD tinctures; water-soluble products you drink with beverages; topical applications; edibles like honey sticks, gummies and candies; vaping products; beauty and skin care products, including bath bombs and soaks; pet products like organic pet biscuits and tinctures; Delta 8 products; and more.

Business hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Additional product information, lab reports and customer reviews for the Sun City Center location can be found at https://cbdrx4u.com/find-us/florida/sun-city-center or https://bit.ly/3qywket.

To reach Your CBD Store in Sun City Center, call 813-331-3841.