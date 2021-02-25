Stingray girls soccer loses first-round playoff game

Published on: February 25, 2021

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Sumner Stingrays Girls soccer lost its first round FHSAA playoff game 2-1 to host Lake Wales High School. The Stingrays gave up the Lake Wales scores in the first half of the game but held Lake Wales scoreless during the second half. Stingrays captain and sophomore striker, Katie Rocha, scored Sumner’s only goal in the second half to make it a tight game and give the Stingrays life, and Stingray sophomore goalie Catalina Rodriguez-Kretz delivered a clutch performance to keep Lake Wales in reach. Sumner could not push the tying goal into the Highlanders’ goal and ended its season successfully by new-school-senior-less standards with pride.

Sumner will return with a more experienced and battle-tested roster next season but will lose the element of surprise. The Stingrays had two players honored for their play this past season. Katie Rocha was named to first team Western Conference and junior Mckayla Luzod was named to second team Western Conference honors.

Sumner’s experience and the support of a steadied coaching staff, led by Tony Pirotta, will position the team to make a deeper playoff run next season.