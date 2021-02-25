Stingray girls soccer loses first-round playoff game
Published on: February 25, 2021
FRANCIS FEDOR FOTOGRAPHY • francisfotography@outlook.com
Sumner Stingrays form a wall to defend against a penalty kick.
Stingray girls soccer loses first-round playoff game
By FRANCIS FEDOR
Sumner Stingrays Girls soccer lost its first round FHSAA playoff game 2-1 to host Lake Wales High School. The Stingrays gave up the Lake Wales scores in the first half of the game but held Lake Wales scoreless during the second half. Stingrays captain and sophomore striker, Katie Rocha, scored Sumner’s only goal in the second half to make it a tight game and give the Stingrays life, and Stingray sophomore goalie Catalina Rodriguez-Kretz delivered a clutch performance to keep Lake Wales in reach. Sumner could not push the tying goal into the Highlanders’ goal and ended its season successfully by new-school-senior-less standards with pride.
Sumner will return with a more experienced and battle-tested roster next season but will lose the element of surprise. The Stingrays had two players honored for their play this past season. Katie Rocha was named to first team Western Conference and junior Mckayla Luzod was named to second team Western Conference honors.
Sumner’s experience and the support of a steadied coaching staff, led by Tony Pirotta, will position the team to make a deeper playoff run next season.
FRANCIS FEDOR FOTOGRAPHY • francisfotography@outlook.com
Sumner junior Mckayla Luzod approaches the ball for a kick to put the ball back into play.
FRANCIS FEDOR FOTOGRAPHY • francisfotography@outlook.com
Stingray sophomore goalie Catalina Rodriguez-Kretz kicks the ball back into play.
FRANCIS FEDOR FOTOGRAPHY • francisfotography@outlook.com
Sumner sophomore Isabella Harris makes a play on a ball while being defended by #1 during playoff action against Lake Wales.
FRANCIS FEDOR FOTOGRAPHY • francisfotography@outlook.com
Stingray Junior Hailey Fredrichsen goes up against sophomore Baily Dykes from Lake Wales to head a ball.
FRANCIS FEDOR FOTOGRAPHY • francisfotography@outlook.com
Stingrays sophomore Miya Sikhakhane and Isabella Harris chase down freshman Lily Borders from Lake Wales.
FRANCIS FEDOR FOTOGRAPHY • francisfotography@outlook.com
Sumner Stingray Hailey Fredrichsen throws in the ball to resume playoff action against Lake Wales.
FRANCIS FEDOR FOTOGRAPHY • francisfotography@outlook.com
Stingray junior Johanna Ramirez-Calderon and senior Highlander Chanley Pfingston position themselves to play a sideline throw-in.
FRANCIS FEDOR FOTOGRAPHY • francisfotography@outlook.com
Stingray Captain Katie Rocha