Harbor Freight Tools opens 79th Florida location in Ruskin

Published on: February 18, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

California-based Harbor Freight Tools has opened its newest store in Ruskin at 3046 E. College Ave. in the same shopping plaza as Big Lots. The 17,000-square-foot retail space sells a wide array of hardware, tools and equipment in categories that include air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools (which have a lifetime warranty) and more.

“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Ruskin and all of Hillsborough County,” said store manager Daniel Meredith in a recent press release. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.

“We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists, any tool user who cares about value.”

During COVID-19, the store’s hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Once the pandemic has passed, its regular hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

CDC guidelines are being followed, including frequent cleaning and social distancing. A mask ordinance remains in effect for Hillsborough County. As an alternative to in-store shopping, customers can make their purchases at www.harborfreight.com.

Harbor Freight Tools offers its own credit card, which customers can apply for on site. Once their applications are approved, customers can earn 10% off their first purchase and 5% back on future purchases in the form of Harbor Freight Money. Or they can choose the option of 0% interest with equal monthly payments on purchases of $299 or more. For information, visit www.harborfreight.com/credit.

Located in southern Hillsborough County, an area of explosive growth, the Ruskin store is Harbor Freight Tools’ 79th store in Florida. The closest neighboring locations are in Valrico and Bradenton.

About Harbor Freight Tools

The company was founded in 1977 by 17-year-old Eric Smidt, who transformed his father’s small sales business into a successful mail-order company. Sourcing tools directly from manufacturers, he cut out middlemen from the acquisition and sales process, which enabled him to pass on savings to customers.

Harbor Freight Tools has more than 1,100 stores in 48 states and employs more than 20,000 employees. The family-owned, privately held company serves more than 40 million customers. It continually works to improve the quality of its products and introduces hundreds of new tools and accessories each year at a fraction of the cost of products manufactured by brands with similar features, performance and durability.

Harbor Freight Tools features products made by Ames, Badland, Viking, Jupiter, Zurich, Pittsburgh Automotive, Daytona, Holt Industries and others. The store carries a dizzying array of products, including everything from winches, impact wrenches, trailer and towing accessories and ramps to power and electrician’s tools, engines and generators, welders, paint sprayers and much more.

Customers can get further savings by signing up for the company’s monthly coupon book, which is sent by mail and features dozens of product coupons and additional discounts. They can also receive discounts via email. Visit www.HarborFreight.com to take advantage of these offers.

To contact the store in Ruskin, call 813-946-9636.