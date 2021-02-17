Obituaries for the week of Feb. 18, 2021

JoeAnn Bowman

Published on: February 17, 2021

March 3, 1943 – April 28, 2020

JoeAnn Bowman, 77, loving wife and mother passed peacefully at home, April 28, 2020, under the care of Hospice. JoeAnn was born in Vero Beach to Joseph and Florence Padgett. She resided in Ruskin with her husband, Lee Bowman, and daughter Thea. Early in her career she worked at Piper Aircraft and later worked at Unique Drapery in Vero Beach as a seamstress. She was married to Lee Bowman from 1960 to 1970, and they were reunited in 2010.

JoeAnn enjoyed her time as a member of New Beginnings Fellowship Church. She enjoyed camping, fishing, RVing, bingo, flea market shopping, sewing and, most of all, spending time with her family.

JoeAnn was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Padgett; mother, Florence Hulbert; sisters, Marie and Frances; brothers: Claude, Mack and Jack Padgett. She is survived by daughters: Thea Swistara, Lisa (Bill) Langford, Sandy (Justin) Toby; son, Danny (Trish) Bowman; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to New Beginnings Fellowship Church of Ruskin or Seasons Hospice of Tampa in JoeAnn’s name.

A memorial service will be held at New Beginnings Fellowship Church in Ruskin, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2021 at 11 a.m.

Lee Bowman

Oct. 6, 1939 – March 24, 2020

Lee Bowman, 80, loving husband and father, passed peacefully at home March 24, 2020, under the care of Hospice. Lee was born in Hillsborough County to Milton and Brunice Bowman. He is a lifelong resident of Ruskin and former owner and co-founder of Bowman’s Garage. He was married to JoeAnn Padgett from 1960 to 1970, and they were reunited in 2010.

Lee enjoyed his time as a member of New Beginnings Fellowship Church, where he served as an elder. He enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, RVing, woodworking, flea market shopping, motorcycles and, most of all, spending time with his family. In his younger years he tore up the racetracks, a passion he passed on to his son and grandchildren.

Lee was preceded in death by his father, Milton Bowman; mother Brunice Bowman; sister, Jimmie Lou Tatum. He is survived by daughters: Thea Swistara, Lisa (Bill) Langford, Sandy (Justin) Toby; son, Danny (Trish) Bowman; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to New Beginnings Fellowship Church of Ruskin or Seasons Hospice of Tampa

John F. Breslin

John F. Breslin, 95, of Sun City Center, Fla., departed this life on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Jan. 21, 1925. John was a Navy veteran ,serving six war patrols aboard the U.S.S. Cavalla, a submarine that sank the Japanese Aircraft Carrier Shokaku (a carrier that bombed Pearl Harbor). He was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation and the N.Y. Governors Medal for Conspicuous Service.

He came from a NYC Police family. His father was a patrolman, son a detective, and himself a retired detective after 38 years of service. He received commendation medals and was a member of the Honor Legion.

He was predeceased by his wife Rita, who passed in 2015. He is survived by his son John (Eileen), two beautiful granddaughters (Kristin and Colleen), and great-granddaughter (Kayleigh).

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, V.F.W., Elks, Moose and was known as the “Candy Man.”

A celebration of Life will take place April 16, 11 a.m. at Sun City Funeral Home, 1851 Rickenbacker Drive, Sun City Center, FL, with burial at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla.

Michael Campbell

Our beloved Michael “Mikey” Campbell, 53, of Gibsonton, passed away with strength and courage at his home with wife, best friend and soulmate Kimberly by his side on Jan. 26, 2021.

Mike loved his family, pets, fishing, his motorcycle, the beach and Oh his tools and toys.

Mike was a gifted craftsman who could build or make anything, and true to his heart of gold, he shared his abilities with others. It came naturally to him to please others and always had a smile on his face; he loved life.

Mike is joining his sister Sharon, his mother “Betty” and his father Richard in Heaven. He is survived by a loving family: wife Kimberly; children, Kyle and Madison; brothers, Billy(Lori) and Richard; as well his mother- in-law “Izzy” and sister-in-law Shannon(Gary); and many nieces and nephews: Debbie, Branden, Jennifer, Michael, Marty, Richard, Shana, Shannon, Sherry, Cheyenne and Cody.

Mike will be honored in a “Celebration of Life” at his home on Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. where all friends and family are asked to join.

Sylvia Calleja Gordon

July 5, 1937 – Feb. 13, 2021

Sylvia was a lover of LIFE, people and all things good! Her faith was strong and her love for her family unmatched.

If you had the good fortune to meet her or know her, then you surely knew her great big smile, positive nature and unflinching optimism. She was and always will be our ray of sunshine, the guiding light in our lives.

Sylvia was born in Tampa to Ross and Soledad Calleja, raised in Ybor City and was extremely proud of her heritage. She attended O.L.P.H. Academy and, upon graduation, St. Vincent Hospital School of X-ray in Jacksonville. She met Bill Gordon, the love of her life, at a dance in Ybor City, and they were married two years later in 1957. Together, they owned and operated Alafia Tropical Foliage until they retired in 1995. Bill and Sylvia have resided in Kings Point for the last six years.

We were truly blessed to have had such a beautiful, caring and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and Tia. She will be greatly missed, forever loved and remembered always.

There are not enough words to express our undying love and gratitude to our father for his unwavering and constant dedication to our mother throughout her lifetime, but especially these last few years.

The family is extremely grateful to Dr. Deborah Schultz, Dr. Agzew and the entire staff at South Bay Hospital. Words cannot express our appreciation for your care and kindness.

Sylvia is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bill Gordon; her brother, Ross Calleja, Jr.; children: Tanya Killebrew, Lelani Gordon and Troy Gordon (Alice); and her four grandchildren: Karsen (John) Murray, Savannah Gordon, Austin Gordon, and Kaitlyn Killebrew. Due to the pandemic and safety of family and friends, no services are scheduled. The family requests no flowers please.

Dolores “Dee” Irene Hanes

Dee Hanes passed away Jan. 24, 2021, in Naples Fla. She was 90 years of age.

Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Chuck” William Hanes of Sun City Center, Fla., and her parents, Charles Vincent Cooper “Casmier Koproski” and Rose Marie Sadowski Cooper of Erie, Pennsylvania.

Survived by her daughters: Karen Lee Williams (Howard) of Naples, Fla.; Chris Anne Carter (Mike) of Rocky Mount, Va.; and Tracie Marie Hanes (Grant) of Scottsdale, Ariz.; beloved grandchildren, Jennifer Anne McClure (Danny) of Radford, Va., and Blake Hanes Carter (Hilary) of Roanoke, Va.; great-grandchildren: Abby, Evelyn, Lila and Parker McClure of Radford Va..

Dee and Chuck had lived in several cities before retiring in Florida. Born in Erie, Pa., they moved to Baltimore, Md., Roanoke, Va., and Philadelphia, Pa. Dee and Chuck both had long careers with General Electric Company. Both enjoyed world travel. When not on a cruise or other world adventure, Dee was an avid golfer, enjoyed sewing, knitting, dancing, playing a mean game of cards, and she enjoyed a good scotch, “not watered down.”

The family will hold a private service at a later date.

Darlynne C. McClelland

Darlynne (Dar) C. McClelland, 75, of Ruskin, Fla., passed away on Jan. 31, 2021. Darlynne was born in Chicago, Ill., to parents, Glenn and Loretta Ingebritson. Dar attended school in Chicago until her mom moved to California when her father passed away.

She went on to marry, William R. McClelland in Las Vegas, Nev. They raised two children, Robert McClelland and Kimberly Ressler (Heather). Dar was the grandmother to seven grandchildren: Alan, Phillip, Amber, Ashley from Robert and Austin, Candis and Adam from Kim. Dar was a great-grandmother to 11 great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her brother, Glenn Ingebritson of Wis. and cousin, Mary Ann Daniels of Ind. She loved to play bingo and gamble at the Hard Rock with her friends. She was loved by many and will be missed sorely.

Dar is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Loretta; her sisters, Karen Bates and Genie Crosby; her brother Robert; and her beloved great-grandson Logan.

Services will be announced at a later date. For condolences, visit http://obituaries.nationalcremation.com/obituaries/10036200/.

Jerry Lee Miller

Jerry Lee Miller, age 88, of Sun City Center, Fla., died Feb. 4, 2021. He was born Feb. 7,1932, in Jasonville, Ind., to Elmer H. and Loretta Lee Miller. He enjoyed many activities, including photography, baseball and jazz music.

He held memberships in the American Legion Post 273, the Scottish Rite Free Masonry Valley of Tampa and the Indiana Freemasonry Fellowship Lodge #681.

He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the USAF. He then worked in the field of electronics, ending his career as an instructor at Traviss Vocational Technical School.

He is survived by Linda Miller, wife, Sun City Center Fla., and by Gregory Miller (Sandra), son, Lakeland, Fla.; Brenda Kleck-Duncan (Jeff), daughter, Austin, Ark.; Gary Miller, son, Jacksonville, Ark.; Tammy Putnam (Abel), step-daughter, Bartow, Fla.

Grandchildren: Brandi Adams (Quinton), Thomas Foret (Morgan), Benjamin Putnam.

He was preceded in death by grandson, Nicholas Andrew Miller.

Burial will be in St. Joe’s Cemetery, Evansville, Ind. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when we can gather together.

Memorial donations may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 701 Valley Forge Blvd, Sun City Center, FL, 33573.

Robert E. Tatem

Robert E. (Bob) Tatem of Sun City Center, Fla., formerly of Fairfield, Conn., died on Feb. 5, 2021, at the age of 85. Bob was a graduate of Brown University and worked as a teacher before joining UPS where he worked for 25 years before retiring.

Bob was a devoted family man who always had a smile on his face and a story to tell. He could often be found in his workshop making anything from trinkets to toys to furniture. Bob enjoyed the outdoors and spent many family vacations camping and fishing or at the family home in Vermont. He showed infinite patience as he taught his children and grandchildren to fish alongside him, advising them, from personal experience, to avoid a fishhook in the nose. He also enjoyed pitching horseshoes and traveling with family and friends.

Bob was active in his local community, serving on the neighborhood security patrol and as an usher for the Prince of Peace Catholic Church. He also served as a naval officer, was a member of the Military Officers Association of America and a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus.

Bob’s gentle and easy-going nature made others feel at ease. His corny jokes and love of trivia brought both smiles and eye rolls. Bob was well-loved by many and he will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Elaine P. Tatem (Miklus) of Sun City Center, Fla.; his brother William and his wife Sandra of Albany, N.Y.; his children: Robert K. Tatem and his wife Susan of Charlottesville, Va., Christine Tatem and Paul of Tolland, Conn., David Tatem and his wife Stacey of Newington, Conn., and Jeffrey Tatem and his wife Erika of East Hartford, Conn.; his grandchildren: Dustin and wife Anna, Kyle, Katelyn, Tyler, Jake and Liam; his great-grandchildren, Robert (Bear) and Evelyn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. Donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus Council 7282, PO Box 5373, Sun City Center, FL 33571. To leave an online condolence, visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.