Scavenger hunt: Big Heart Challenge

Published on: February 12, 2021

I’ve been hearing from people since March of last year that we are all in the same boat. I respectfully disagree. We are all in the same choppy ocean of Covid-19. But not in the same boat.

All our boats are different. Some people are thriving staying at home. My husband finished his entire honey-do list within about a month. Others couldn’t wait to flee from the confines of their homes. Many people are still working remotely. Some love it. Others cannot resist the lure of the washing machine and the television and want to get back to working from the office as soon as possible.

For most of us, this is unchartered territory. There is no real navigation system. We’ve just got to keep our boats afloat. And if they start taking on water, we need to reach out to friends, colleagues or family to help bail us out and stay the course.

But I think what we miss most is doing stuff — anything: movies, parties, cookouts with friends. I need a hug! But we’re getting there. In the meantime, the chamber has designed something in which you can all participate safely: The Big Heart Challenge. We’ve designed a local scavenger hunt for everyone!

Just hop in your car and drive around town looking for large playing cards taped near the entry ways of local businesses. Write down the playing card you find at each place. One big hint, the chamber has a playing card on our front door. If you start your scavenger hunt at the chamber (1651 Sun City Center Plaza), we’ll give you a pre-printed entry form to make your hunting go that much easier. Return those entry forms to the chamber by Friday, Feb. 26, and you’ll be entered into our grand prize drawings.

Need a hint about where to hunt? See the list below. We’re giving you the list of places you need to stop. We’re really making it easy for you. So, get out there and start hunting! Help support our local businesses while you get the chance to do something different! Let’s forget about our boats and the choppy seas around us for a little bit and have some fun! Looking forward to seeing you when you pick up that scavenger hunt entry form at the chamber.

Lynne Conlan is Executive Director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.

Big Heart Challenge Onsite Participating Business Sponsors

A+ Hearing Center, Inc.

Batteries Plus

Boggs Jewelry

Bubbaque’s

Cadence Bank

Club Car of Sun City

Cypress Creek Assisted Living Residence

Florida’s 1st Choice Realty, LLC

Freedom Fairways Golf Course

Grace FM Radio Station

Holiday Inn Express & Suites

Jack’s Shack

Lake Michigan Credit Union of Florida

Railroad & Industrial Federal Credit Union

Salty Shamrock LLC

South Bay Hospital

South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce

SouthShore Taxes & More

Sun City Center Funeral Home

Sun City Center Travelworld

Superior Care Pharmacy

West Coast Golf Cars

Your CBD Store – Sun City Center

Total Home Care

United Methodist Church of Sun City Center

Other Generous Sponsors

BK Sales

Borman Construction

FirstLight HomeCare

Freedom Plaza

GlennaontheGo

Hearing Loss Association of America

Military Family Support Trust

New Vitality Center for Men

PCAT Literacy Ministries

Return completed quiz to the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce, 1651 Sun City Center Plaza, Sun City Center, FL 33573, by Friday, Feb. 26. Drawing will be held on Monday, March 1.