Woman’s new pair of ‘eyes’ has four legs

Published on: February 11, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

Due to a combination of advanced glaucoma and macular pucker, Sharon Underwood has only 10% of her core eyesight remaining, and she knows eventually even that will be gone. Despite five successful surgeries since 2011, she has no peripheral vision, experiences issues with balance and suffers completely with night blindness. It’s taken away her confidence and independence.

But the Sun City Center resident has a new pair of eyes with four legs and a warm heart – a 2-year-old Southeastern Guide Dog named London.

“She’s incredible,” Underwood said. “She’s eager to please and eager to guide. She’s really going to be just perfect for me.”

Underwood, 67, has been a licensed real estate agent for more than half her life. She’s currently on referral with Keller Williams Realty Manatee and wants to become a trainer to help others obtain their pre- and post-licensing.

Originally from Washington, D.C., Underwood and her family moved from Virginia to Palmetto in 2004, and once she learned she was losing her eyesight, she and her husband Edward moved to Sun City Center.

Upon the suggestion of her doctors, she applied for preliminary training with Lighthouse for the Blind Tampa in December 2016, and then to Southeastern for a guide dog in May 2020. She was approved for the program, and then was invited to be trained for three weeks in January with her prospective dog.

Underwood said she was frightened at first that she wouldn’t be able to complete the training program and receive her guide dog.

“I had very few expectations and a high level of anxiety,” she said. “I also was worried that I wouldn’t be able to be properly matched. You just don’t know what to expect.”

But once London’s trainer introduced them, and the dog bounded over to lick Underwood’s face, all of those worries dissipated.

“In less than a day, we were bonded,” she said.

She and London were together at the facility 24/7, and after the first week, their match was officially confirmed.

Starting at 6 a.m. every morning, the pair had rigorous dual workouts together. Late afternoons and evenings were spent bonding further.

“London is the sweetest, happiest, most obedient dog and, without a doubt, the most intelligent dog I’ve ever had,” Underwood said. “She makes me feel loved, safe and confident. She’s my new best friend!”

London now guides Underwood everywhere she needs to go. Her confidence and sense of independence have returned.

She is forever grateful to Southeastern Guide Dogs for its gift.

“The staff, volunteers, puppy raisers and trainers are all heroes,” Underwood said. “They dedicate their time and level of expertise to ensuring those who need it are able to be matched with their new best friends.

“It’s an amazing process and program, neither of which could be done without every one of those people,” she continued. “I can’t say enough about them, the donors and the school.”

Underwood said if all goes well, she plans to adopt London as a family pet when the dog is retired from service at age 11 and will apply for a second guide dog.

London was sponsored and named by the late Gail Lake in honor of her daughter London Pickett, whose life changed dramatically when she received her first guide dog, Dolly, from Southeastern Guide Dogs.

Last summer, Pickett was matched with her second guide dog Tillman, who succeeded Dolly.