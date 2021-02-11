Floral Design Workshop

Firehouse Cultural Center offers its first-ever Floral Design Workshop

Published on: February 11, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

Stuck in a rut after months and months of doing nothing and going nowhere?

The Firehouse Cultural Center is hosting an inaugural Flower Design Workshop from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 27, and it’s your chance to experience something new, fun and creative. You’ll walk away with a new skill and a beautiful take-home bouquet that you’ve arranged.

The workshop will be instructed by Florida State Master Designer Laura Nation, co-owner of Oops A Daisy Flowers and Gifts in Gibsonton. With more than 30 years in the industry, she will expertly cover basics of flower design in just two hours and answer all your flower-related questions.

The cost of $45 per person will partially benefit the Firehouse Cultural and cover the cost of supplies, including a nice assortment of fresh flowers, which Nation is bringing with her.

“If you’re interested in dabbling in floral design, this is the perfect opportunity,” she said.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

• The dos and don’ts of using oasis (shaped green foam)

• It all starts with greening.

• Choosing the right combination and quantity of flowers

• Color palette for an arrangement

• Considering height and proportion

• Shape-keeping it three-dimensional

• Finishing touches

It sounds kind of technical, but it’s not. Nation will make it a breeze.

“I’ve always admired the creativity and artistry in her work,” said her mother, Dee Hood, artist, videographer and professor emeritus of the Ringling College of Art and Design. “I create with paint and video; she does the same thing with flowers. The same design elements are addressed: color, line, shape, texture etc.

Hood came up with the idea for the Firehouse to host her daughter’s Flower Design Workshop and recommends it for anyone. “I think most people appreciate the beauty of a unique and/or well-crafted (floral) arrangement, and a lot of them would like to try their hand at it.”

Following the COVID-19 guidelines, space for this workshop is limited. To RSVP a seat in it, call the Firehouse Cultural Center at 813-645-7651.

“We’re excited to have a new art form to offer our patrons,” said Beth Stein, the center’s programs coordinator. “It’ll be informative and fun to see all the creativity that comes out of it.

“It’ll also be quite an enjoyable experience,” she said. “Tell your friends and family members. It could be a really nice mother-daughter outing. Come learn to design your own bouquets and save money.”

Oops A Daisy Flowers and Gifts is at 7710 Big Bend Road, Gibsonton. The Firehouse Cultural Center is at 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin.