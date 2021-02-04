Volunteer calls ease anxiety, depression of COVID-19 patients

Volunteer calls ease anxiety, depression caused by isolation of COVID-19 patients at South Bay Hospital

Published on: February 4, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

Many of us have experienced various forms of seclusion and separation for almost a year now due to the coronavirus pandemic. But people who are hospitalized in a COVID-19 unit go through utter isolation, save the caregivers donned in full PPE who treat them.

Now, thanks to a recent program at South Bay Hospital, patients who are sick enough to be admitted but are not in the intensive care unit on ventilators are connecting over the phone with vetted volunteers.

“We rolled (Sunshine Calls) out in December as a great way for our volunteers to reach out by phone to our COVID-19 patients,” said Sheldon Barr, South Bay Hospital CEO. “The patients tell our caregivers how these calls have made a difference in their recovery and minimized the effects of isolation.

“Medicare surveys since the program began have raised our patient satisfaction scores from 40% to 87%,” she added. “This shows the importance of maintaining human connection in the face of isolation.”

Sunshine Calls was developed after South Bay Hospital nurse manager Samantha “Sam” Kaaa became worried about the levels of depression among isolated COVID-19 patients. She reached out to South Bay’s Public Relations and Communications Director Lesley Lykins, coordinator of the hospital’s volunteer program, to see if any of its people might be willing to contact patients by phone.

Lykins also reached out to churches in the community whose clergy already visit the hospital and have been vetted.

“Getting these calls are uplifting for those who are more stable and able to communicate,” Kaaa said. “They’re isolated, and the only people they see are their doctor, nurse and patient care technician. Some have no family to contact them.

“The calls bring them joy and give them something to look forward to,” she said.

The way the program works is this: Every couple of days, Kaaa emails hospital volunteers and clergy members a list of patients who’d like to get a call. Each is assigned one person to call, including the name of the patient and that person’s room-phone numbers. The volunteers call whenever they can or specifically when requested.

Thus far, Sunshine Calls has been a hit.

“I had a lady calling me every day,” said a patient who requested anonymity. “She would just call to talk and check on me. It was very nice of her to do that.”

“We talked about the day, how I felt and when I get to go home,” said another unidentified patient. “It was (nice) to have someone else think of me.”

The callers also enjoy it.

“Some of the patients are very chatty,” said South Bay volunteer Sue Holter. “You build a rapport with them, and they share their worries about spouses, being sick and loved ones who are home alone. They miss their pets. Sometimes they just listen.

“Making these calls gives me a sense of purpose during a time when we don’t know how to help people,” she continued. “I know I have something to do today. I’m going to leave someone with a positive feeling. It’s definitely rewarding to reach out to others.”

The Rev. John Hutchinson, lead pastor of Destiny Church in Ruskin, agrees.

“It’s an effort of showing compassion and care to people suffering with coronavirus,” he said. “It’s a beautiful thing. In addition to being a source of conversation, the calls are also a source of spiritual comfort.

“I’m proud, actually honored, to be part of it,” Hutchinson said.