Sumner Girls Soccer Secures Top Playoff Seeding

Sumner Girls Soccer Secures Top Playoff Seeding

Published on: February 4, 2021

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The Sumner girls soccer team, led by head coach Tony Pirotta, secured a top seeding with a 2-2 tie against rival Robinson on Tuesday night, Jan. 25. Robinson is also a top seed, and the game could be a preview of the 5A District 8 tournament finals. Sumner opened the scoring with a tap-in goal from Stingray junior Bella Harris. But in this very close match up of the two top playoff seeds, Robinson wasn’t going quietly into the night with junior Kate Dingwall tallying the next goal. Sumner continued to show the grit that has become a trademark of the first year Sumner Stingray squad and got a clutch goal from junior Katie Rocha to take the 2-1 Sumner lead. Robinson was not to be denied on this night, getting a late goal to seal the final score at a 2-2 tie. Catalina Rodriguez-Kretz rose to the occasion with three key saves to help ensure the tie.

It was a good night for a Sumner girls squad that has stayed in the fight all season long, showing grit and determination. The team suffered a 1-0 shutout loss on Wednesday, Jan. 26, to finish its season with an overall record of 6-5-2 and a district record of 2-0-1.