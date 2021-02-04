Join the February Big Heart Challenge

Join the February Big Heart Challenge for a chance to win big

Published on: February 4, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

The South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce has come up with yet another way to support its business members and benefit the public at the same time.

“The Big Heart Challenge is designed to drive traffic to our participating business sponsors who sign up by Feb. 5 and donate a gift card, gift certificate or item to be included in a big prize basket,” said Lynne Conlan, the chamber’s executive director. “Their names will be published in the pink pages of the Feb. 11 SCC Observer News and posted on our website Feb. 10 at www.southhillsboroughchamber.org.

“Let the chamber drive traffic to your location as we stack the deck for your success in 2021,” she continued. “Businesses without storefronts can also contribute and receive the recognition.”

The chamber will supply a large playing card to each business with a storefront, which will then be displayed in its window or near the front entrance, and residents will be invited to enter the challenge and stop by to identify that card. They will have from Feb. 10 through 26 to turn in a complete list of the cards they find.

Entrants will know ahead of time how many businesses are involved. If, for example, 20 businesses sign up, contestants who visit all of them and submit a list of their matching cards to the chamber will have the opportunity to win the big prize basket.

Examples of prizes already donated are a golf twosome from Freedom Fairways, a $50 Salty Shamrock gift card, 1-night stay at Holiday Inn Express, $25 Batteries Plus gift card, two $50 gift cards from Borman Construction (one to Publix and one to Winn Dixie) and Super Bowl memorabilia from the chamber.

Residents ages 18 and older who are interested in taking part in the Big Heart Challenge should pick up the entry form from the chamber at 1561 Sun City Center Plaza between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays, starting on Feb. 10. The entry will include some fun questions related either to Valentine’s Day or heart health (February is heart-health month). These might include: “What is the ideal blood pressure?” “How many minutes of exercise per day are recommended for a healthy heart?” “What kind of flowers are traditionally given to symbolize love?” or “What was Shakespeare’s most romantic play?”

Not to worry, folks. There are no wrong answers. Just answer the questions on the form, visit the businesses listed, and fill in the playing cards you find that correspond to each one of them. To be entered in the prize drawing to be held March 1, contestants must return the form to the chamber office no later than Friday, Feb. 26, in person, via fax or by U.S. mail.

“With the pandemic, everything is different now, but we have to continue coming up with creative ways to support our members and help them grow their businesses,” said Connie Lesko, chairwoman of the chamber’s Ambassadors Committee. “It’s our mission as a chamber.”