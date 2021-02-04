HCSO program aims to increase successful outcomes during crisis calls

Published on: February 4, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has introduced a new program called Project Safe Encounter, designed to help deputies communicate more effectively with residents needing special consideration.

“Through this voluntary program we hope to provide faster and more effective assistance to your family members in a crisis,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a Jan. 26 public service announcement, which can be viewed on Facebook, YouTube or at www.TeamHCSO.com.

Hillsborough County residents are invited to register themselves or their family members who have Alzheimer’s, autism, sight impairment, deafness and other medical or developmental disabilities, which could affect the way they communicate or engage with law enforcement officials responding to a crisis call. With the information provided in the online registration, deputies can access it and the photo provided before they arrive on scene, which helps them to know how to best communicate with the individual and avoid triggers that might escalate of the situation.”

Caregivers are encouraged to update the information on a regular basis.

Another benefit is if a registered individual goes missing, the online information will help in the search and with communication once the person is found.

“In times of crisis, every second counts,” Chronister said on the HCSO website. “With this information now readily available to our deputies, they will be prepared to deescalate a situation before they even respond to a call and come into contact with the known individual.”

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Off­ice Community Resource Deputy Jeff Merry, who covers Sun City Center and neighboring areas, Project Safe Encounter is a big plus and has been well-received by his fellow officers.

“If members of the community register for it, the program will definitely help,” he said. “The more information we know going into a situation, the better we can handle it.”

Last year, the Sheriff’s Office provided deputies with 40 hours of crisis intervention training, Merry said, and more is expected this year. Project Safe Encounter will augment that training.

“It’s one of the many programs (Sheriff Chronister) has implemented,” Merry said. “Long gone are the days when we simply get a call and go out and just make an arrest.

“We are trying to address underlying issues involved in our service calls, things like drug addiction, mental health barriers and more,” he said.

Registration for Project Safe Encounter is available in English and Spanish by simply visiting www.TeamHCSO.com and clicking on the link provided. There’s also a link to a step-by-step tutorial. The program is free.