Smooth operation
Published on: February 3, 2021
JOHN WAKEMAN PHOTO
This drone shot shows an overview of the setup used last week at Community Hall for the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to Sun City Center Community Association members. After having their paper work checked and entering the parking lot from South Pebble Beah Boulevard, residents were directed to a designated spot to receive their shots, far right, and then move on to wait 15 minutes for observation before heading home.
The Sun City Center Community Association, Florida Health Department and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office partnered last week to ensure 4,200 association members received their first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations. After working out a few kinks the first day, the overall process went like clockwork, and wait times were minimal for most residents.
Required second vaccines will be administered three weeks from the date these folks received their initial shots.
Kings Point residents are receiving their vaccines this week.
Lois Kindle
MELISSA ROBERTS PHOTOS
Governor Ron DeSantis, second from right, visited Sun City Center Jan. 27 to hold a press conference at Community Hall, stating his commitment to provide every senior in the state who wants a shot will get one. From left are Pasco County Emergency Management Director and Incident Commander Andy Fossa, Sun City Center Community Association President Bob Sullivan, DeSantis and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Community Resource Deputy Jeff Merry.
Drivers wait in line to be released once their observation periods end. The entire process went like clockwork.
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Community Resource Deputy Brian Sherman chats with a couple of National Guardsmen at Community Hall, as cars line up for the next appointment times.
A Florida Department of Health nurse administers a first COVID-19 vaccine to a drive-thru resident last week at Community Hall. The second will be given in three weeks.
JOHN WAKEMAN PHOTO