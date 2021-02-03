Smooth operation

Published on: February 3, 2021

The Sun City Center Community Association, Florida Health Department and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office partnered last week to ensure 4,200 association members received their first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations. After working out a few kinks the first day, the overall process went like clockwork, and wait times were minimal for most residents.

Required second vaccines will be administered three weeks from the date these folks received their initial shots.

Kings Point residents are receiving their vaccines this week.

Lois Kindle