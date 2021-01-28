Chamber to host virtual scavenger hunt, all invited

South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce to host virtual scavenger hunt, all invited

Published on: January 28, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

Mostly everyone loves a scavenger hunt, and the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce has come up with one to promote its new website and members by giving everyone the chance to join in and win prizes.

It’s called the Four-Leaf Clover Virtual Scavenger Hunt, and it will take place from 10 a.m. March 17 to noon March 18. It’s all about finding shamrocks placed on sponsoring member pages in the business directory of the chamber’s website, www.southhillsboroughchamber.com.

“The idea behind this promotion is we have a wonderful new website, and we want people to participate, take a look and see what we have to offer,” said Lynne Conlan, the chamber’s executive director. “All participants need do is go to the website, click on the business directory and go through the businesses in each of the categories and subcategories until they find all of the large, green shamrocks we’ve posted on them. They will know ahead of time how many they need to find. The trick is to find them all.”

Once completed, participants need to send an email to lynne@southhillschamber.com listing ALL of the businesses with shamrocks on their pages by Thursday, March 18, by the chamber’s close of business at 4 p.m.

Winners will be randomly drawn at 9 a.m. March 19 from emailed entries containing the names of all business sponsors, and they will be contacted via e-mail. Prizes may be picked up that day through March 23 at the chamber, 1651 Sun City Center Plaza. Any prizes unclaimed by then will be retained by the chamber for future sweepstakes or contests.

Chamber members who want to highlight their businesses in the scavenger hunt and increase their exposure need to sign up by Friday, Feb. 26. All they need do is call Sherell Bennett at 813-634-5111, pay the $25 entry fee and supply a $25 gift card or gift certificate for the prize pool. All sponsors will be recognized by the chamber after the promotion ends.

“If we told everyone ahead of time, it wouldn’t be much of a scavenger hunt, would it?” Conlan said.

Non-sponsoring chamber members can take a look, make their lists and win prizes, she said.

“We want as many people as possible to participate to give our sponsoring members as much exposure as possible,” Conlan added. “It should be a lot of fun for everyone involved.”

There is no purchase necessary to participate in this promotion, but you must be a Florida resident and age 21 or older to enter and win. For full contest rules, call 813-634-5111.