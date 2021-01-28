Balance

CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

Balance

Published on: January 28, 2021

During these turbulent times, there is so much to worry about…to contemplate….to try to fix. So, just exactly where do you start? It reminds me of the old saying: “You can’t see the forest for the trees.”

When you are too close to a situation, you need to take a step back to get a little perspective. When you do, you will notice there was a whole forest you couldn’t see before because you were too close. When you focus on the trees or, in some cases, just the leaves, you miss the big picture.

That’s what the chamber is trying to balance: leaves, trees and forests. Like every small business, we are looking at the big picture for 2021. While we want to get back to business – back to some kind of normal – we know the obstacles: the leaves and trees.

We’re planning for a more normalized year in which we can meet in person. We’re using our favorite platform, Zoom, every Wednesday for networking. But while Zoom is good, it is not perfect. We miss our in-person events. We want to get back to our monthly lunches, our morning coffees and my personal favorite – our Business After Hours get togethers. And we will as soon as science dictates it’s safe.

We’re planning for that familiar forest – our regular events. Our annual Banquet will take place April 16 – outdoors with masks and social distancing. Our annual golf classic is planned for October. And, hopefully, our Fall Expo will take place that same month.

In the meantime, we are not just sitting around waiting for the leaves to turn colors and fall off those trees. Our Ambassadors are planning a sweepstakes for February: don’t have all the details yet. And in March, the chamber is planning a Four-Leaf Clover Virtual Scavenger Hunt that highlights our local member businesses and our brand-new chamber website. Just check out Lois Kindle’s article for details.

And we’re now working on event planning to fill up those summer months before golf and the expo. We are forging into that forest. But looking back at 2020, we know things sometimes have to change….and change quickly. But if need be, we’ll do what we always do: pivot.

But a pivot isn’t a fail. It’s a challenge. And we’ll keep meeting those challenges as long as we need to. The chamber staff continues to rely on the guidance of our board of directors, which, luckily, consists of business leaders and two healthcare professionals.

Just remember the office is open every weekday. The chamber staff is here to assist you in whatever way we can. Just call us or drop in. Remember, we are better together – especially in the woods.

Lynne Conlan is Executive Director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.