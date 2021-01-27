Bill Bailey’s Winter Gospel Music Convention

Bill Bailey’s Winter Gospel Music Convention

Published on: January 27, 2021

Bill Bailey’s 2021 Winter Gospel Music Convention will be held Sunday to Friday, January 31 to February 5, at the Wimauma Convention Center. Over 30 of gospel music’s top artists will be appearing throughout the week – including special guest, Chonda Pierce, along with the Booth Brothers, Hoppers, Guy Penrod, Greater Vision, Isaacs, Triumphant Quartet, Legacy Five, Gold City, Kingsmen, Joseph Habedank, Martins, Karen Peck & New River and many others. This event is recognized as the largest southern gospel concert event in the nation during the winter. This year’s event also marks Bailey’s 35th anniversary promoting southern gospel concerts throughout the United States.

Sunday, Jan. 31 • 6:30 p.m.

Grand opening night features Jeff & Sheri Easter, Brian Free & Assurance, LeFevre Quartet, Whisnants and the Tribute Quartet

Monday, Feb. 1 • 1 p.m.

Joseph Habedank and Lauren Talley

Monday, Feb. 1 • 6:30 p.m.

Booth Brothers, Hoppers, Ivan Parker, Guardians, Erwins

Tuesday, Feb. 2 • 1 p.m.

“Up Close & Personal” with the Booth Brothers and special guest, Jim Brady

Tuesday, Feb. 2 • 6:30 p.m.

Guy Penrod, Booth Brothers, Martins, Josh & Ashley Franks

Wednesday, Feb. 3 • 1 p.m.

The Sound and Troy Burns Family

Wednesday, Feb. 3 • 6:30 p.m.

Chonda Pierce, Dove Brothers Reunion, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Jim & Melissa Brady

Thursday, Feb. 4 • 1 p.m.

“Exclusively” The Isaacs

Thursday, Feb. 4 • 6:30 p.m.

Triumphant Quartet, Greater Vision, Legacy Five, Mylon Hayes Family

Friday, Feb. 5 • 1 p.m.

The Browns

Friday, Feb. 5 • 6:30 p.m.

Gold City, Kingsmen, Karen Peck & New River, Mark Trammell Quartet, Old Paths Quartet

General admission: nightly tickets are $20 per person or a six night pass is $105 per person. Monday through Friday 1 p.m. matinee concerts and 10 a.m. chapel services are free admission events, with a love offering received. The Wimauma Convention Center is located at 5408 S.R. 674 E. For tickets, camping, hotels or general information, call 941-756-6942.

SAFETY PROTOCOLS: Socially distanced seating, limited capacity in the Tabernacle, multiple hand sanitizer stations and masks recommended to/from seats. Visit www.billbaileyconcerts.com for more information.