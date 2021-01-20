Ott’s Off-Leash Dog Sanctuary hosts fundraiser yard sale

Published on: January 20, 2021

Ott’s Off-Leash Dog Sanctuary, the no-cost outdoor doggie playground, will host a yard sale fundraiser this Saturday, Jan. 23, from 8 a.m. to noon. Proceeds will go to the sanctuary for upkeep and maintenance. The park is free and open to the public.

The yard sale will take place at the dog park at the corner of 21st Street SE and 3rd Avenue SE, Ruskin. Ott’s Off-Leash Dog Sanctuary is a 501(c)3 organization. There will be furniture, baby items, clothing, household goods and lots of misc. items for sale.

The Park also features a 1/4 mile walking/fitness track for pet owners and their dogs.

For more information, visitwww.ottsoffleashdogsanctuary.com or www.facebook.com/Ottsoffleashdogsanctuary.