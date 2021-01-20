Local Church News

Faith Lutheran offers GriefShare support program

Published on: January 20, 2021

Faith Lutheran Church, 9608 US 301 N. in Parrish, will be hosting GriefShare, a weekly support program for anyone seeking help and encouragement after a loved one’s death. The program, open to anyone in the community, will be meeting on Sunday afternoons from 2 to 4 p.m. for 13 weeks, although participants may start at any time and do not have to attend sessions in sequence.

Video presentations featuring practical suggestions and reassurance by some of the nation’s foremost Christian counselors and grief experts will be followed by small group discussion.

Topics to be discussed will include “The Challenges of Grief,” “Is This Normal?” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.”

For more information or to register in advance, call the Faith Lutheran Church office at 941-776-1395 or email office@faithlutheranfl.com.

Beth Israel Sisterhood Zoom meeting Feb. 2

Beth Israel Sisterhood invites all to join us for “The Jewish Soul of the American Musical” presented by Faye Nepon, singer, educator, director and speaker in California. Dr. Cyd Charrow (Sister), of Apollo Beach, will introduce Nepon on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 1 p.m. on Zoom. For zoom link, guests need to send an email to Barb Grossman at barbcgrossman@gmail.com.

SouthShore Christian Women’s Connection hosts luncheon

SouthShore Christian Women’s Connection, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, is hosting its monthly luncheon program on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at the Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Avenue NE, Ruskin. The title of the luncheon is Peace, Love, Laughter. This is the first in-person luncheon since last spring.

This is a Valentine’s Day event, so you may want to wear red and invite the women in your life that you love. The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with open seating beginning at 11 a.m.

Special Feature: Juanita Lolita, a well-known Christian comedienne, will perform. Clean comedy can be hilarious. Guest Speaker: Will be Nancy Self; her talk is titled Choosing to Hang Onto Peace When Your Heart is at War.

Luncheon and program cost is $17 per person inclusive. Because of the temporary venue we ask for checks and reservations to be sent in advance. Make check out to Stonecroft Ministries and mail to Nancy Decker, 5203 Admiral Pointe Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33573, by Jan. 29.

Reservations may be made by emailing SSCWCFlorida@gmail.com or call Barbara Brown at 814-397-3916. Honor your reservations or timely cancel so there is no charge billed to you.

A boxed lunch will be provided by the United Methodist Church, following strict COVID-19 guidelines. Wear a mask and observe all COVID restrictions. There will be outdoor seating (weather permitting) as an option for dining.

United Methodist Church upcoming concerts cancelled

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, 1210 Del Webb Blvd. West, has advised that the concert by Dave & Daphne, popular duo out of Nashville, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, has been cancelled. A re-schedule date of Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, has been planned. The Chris Golden concert scheduled for Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, has also been cancelled. A make-up concert date of Jan. 28, 2022, has been scheduled.

For additional information about this and other concerts and recitals at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, contact Kevin Goodenow, Concert Series coordinator, at 813-362-0956. To learn more about the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, visit our website at www.sccumc.com.

Drive-thru confessions

Prince of Peace Catholic Church is offering drive-thru confessions, under the church and Conesa Center porte-cocheres, every Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Volunteers will direct you as to how to enter. You can also schedule an appointment by calling the parish at 813-634-2328.

For more information, visit www.popcc.org.

Prince of Peace Catholic Church is located at 702 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center.