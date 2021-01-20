Lennard, Sumner boys basketball match up last week
Published on: January 20, 2021
Lennard, Sumner boys basketball match up last week
Photos courtesy of Francis Fedor Fotography
FRANCIS FEDOR FOTOGRAPHY • francisfotography@outlook.com
Stingray center D.J. Jones powers his way to the hoop against a Lennard defender.
FRANCIS FEDOR FOTOGRAPHY • francisfotography@outlook.com
Longhorn Jonah Irvin and Stingray Jadyn Ward post up for a rebound.
FRANCIS FEDOR FOTOGRAPHY • francisfotography@outlook.com
Longhorn and Stingray players position themselves to battle for a rebound.
FRANCIS FEDOR FOTOGRAPHY • francisfotography@outlook.com
Longhorns Tremayne Williams drives against Stingray player Tyrell Smith.
FRANCIS FEDOR FOTOGRAPHY • francisfotography@outlook.com
Stingray Christian Henley goes in for a layup with Lennard players Jeremyah Gentle and Miguel Delgado defending.
FRANCIS FEDOR FOTOGRAPHY • francisfotography@outlook.com
Longhorns player pulls down a rebound as Lennard player Jeremyah Gentle and Sumner player Tyrell Smith look on.
FRANCIS FEDOR FOTOGRAPHY • francisfotography@outlook.com
Lennard Longhorns Zaire Allen and Cameron Dudley box out Stingray Israel Vargas.