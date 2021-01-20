Archives

Lennard, Sumner boys basketball match up last week

Published on: January 20, 2021

Photos courtesy of Francis Fedor Fotography

Stingray center D.J. Jones powers his way to the hoop against a Lennard defender.

Longhorn Jonah Irvin and Stingray Jadyn Ward post up for a rebound.

Longhorn and Stingray players position themselves to battle for a rebound.

Longhorns Tremayne Williams drives against Stingray player Tyrell Smith.

Stingray Christian Henley goes in for a layup with Lennard players Jeremyah Gentle and Miguel Delgado defending.

Longhorns player pulls down a rebound as Lennard player Jeremyah Gentle and Sumner player Tyrell Smith look on.

Lennard Longhorns Zaire Allen and Cameron Dudley box out Stingray Israel Vargas.

 

 

