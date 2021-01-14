Register now for FFA clay shoot fundraiser

Register now for FFA clay shoot fundraiser to support Lennard program

Published on: January 14, 2021

By LOIS KINDLE

The Lennard High School FFA will host its inaugural Shooting Clays for FFA event Jan. 23 at FishHawk Sporting Clays, 13505 Hobson Simmons Road, Lithia. Registration is at 1 p.m., and the shoot starts at 2. Shooters of all skill levels are invited.

“This is our first clay shoot hosted by the Lennard FFA alumni,” said Kayla Marsh, FFA teacher and advisor. “The money raised will support FFA leadership programs, students’ animal projects and provide opportunities for FFA kids to travel to shows, have animals on campus, help the organization maintain its learning lab, and cover irrigation, plumbing and electrical costs for upgrades or maintenance.”

The club needs $2,000 to $3,000 to meet its goals this year.

“Having something like this to support our kids gives them hope and opportunities, even during times like this,” Marsh said.

Shooting Clays for FFA will include food, a gun raffle, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

“We have sponsorships available for nine or 10 stations, said Amber Council, president of the Lennard High School Alumni Association. “They are $100 each and include signage with a logo. We’re also taking donations of items like hats and gift certificates to give away as door prizes.”

The cost is $50 per person or 4-person teams, $200, which includes 50 sporting clays and dinner. Checks should be made payable to Lennard High School FFA. All proceeds will go to this organization.

Shells are not included. It’s recommended that participants bring a minimum of 50 rounds of 7.5-shot shells. If needed, they also may be purchased at FishHawk Sporting Clays. Gun and golf cart rentals are available (first-come, first-served basis) for those who don’t bring their own. Four wheelers are not permitted.

Pre-registration is also recommended by emailing lennardffaalumni@gmail.com.

Lennard FFA is an extracurricular student program promoting premier leadership, personal growth and career success for students pursuing careers in agriculture and related fields, like animal sciences and agriculture technology. The kids learn public speaking skills, marketing, animal care and all kinds of technical skills.

For more information on Shooting Clays for FFA, call Jennifer Prete at 813-299-4330 or email her at lennardffaalumni@gmail.com.