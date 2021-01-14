High school soccer action
Published on: January 14, 2021
The East Bay Indians met the Lennard Longhorns last week in girls and boys soccer action. Lennard prevailed in both match ups.
Francis Fedor Fotography francisfotography@outlook.com
East Bay Indian Jose Dominguez and Lennard Longhorn Jose Garcia-Calixtro battle to make a play
Longhorn girls soccer players celebrate a goal. Lennard won last Wednesday’s home non-conference game against East Bay 8-0.
The Lennard Longhorn goalie makes a save on a shot from an East Bay opponent.
East Bay Israel Gamez and Longhorn player battle to make a play.
East Bay’s Aaliyah Castillo prepares for a goal kick in Wednesday’s game against Lennard High School.
Longhorns’ varsity boys celebrate a goal.
East Bay’s Luis Rodriguez advances the ball with Longhorn Jose Garcia-Calixtro defending