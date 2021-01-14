Drag Queen Bingo is Jan. 16

Drag Queen Bingo is Jan. 16

Published on: January 14, 2021

The International Independent Showmen’s Association is hosting Drag Queen Bingo this Sunday, Jan. 16. Social distancing and face masks are required.

Doors open at 5 p.m., queens catwalk at 6 and Bingo at 7. The public is invited, however this is an adults only event, no children may attend, no exceptions.

Admission is $20 per person for 10 games, and there are raffles, a 50/50 drawing and door prizes.

Prizes include designer purses by Michal Kors, Coach and Kate Spade; Yeti bags; and designer sunglasses.

There will be food and beverages for sale, and the bar will be open.

Reserve a table for 6, which includes a Bingo packet for each person. This must be paid in advance by Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. Call 813-677-3590 to reserve.

The Showmen’s Club is at 6915 Riverview Drive in Gibsonton. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the club’s scholarship fund.