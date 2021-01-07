Recent Posts

Sport coupe buffs will love the Infiniti Q60

Sport coupe buffs will love the Infiniti Q60

Published on: January 7, 2021

By NITISH S. RELE

Not much is acknowledged about the Q60 (like a BMW or Benz offering), but the luxury sport coupe from Infiniti should be on any prospective buyer’s radar. Carrying over from last year, the Q60 is equipped with a 3.0-liter V-6 twin-turbocharged engine, cranking out 400 horsepower @ 6400 rpm and 350 pounds-feet of torque @ 5200 rpm. Available as a rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, the energetic ride is coupled to a 7-speed auto gearbox. Credit for the superbly accurate steering goes to a power-assist, rack-and-pinion system. Behind the wheels hide large rotors: front four-piston 14 inches at front and rear two-piston 13.8 inches to inspire confidence in the driver. Lest we forget, you can enjoy the Q60 in standard, eco, snow, sport, sport+ and personal modes.

Up front, the chromed double-arch grille and wide hood are surrounded by LED headlights and daytime running lights. Distinct brushed finish exhaust tips, made just for our Red Sport edition, deck the rear. The active grille shutters not only lessen aerodynamic drag but also improve engine warm up, retain heat and ensure fuel savings. If anyone tells you that the Infiniti cabin isn’t on par with its German rivals, point out the gorgeous-appearing matte black chrome and carbon fiber accents. The updated InTouch infotainment system, which comes with 8- and 7-inch dual touch screens atop each other, is easy to use. A familiar Infiniti double-wave instrument panel lights up with electroluminescent analog gauges. Also standard are eight-way power front leather seats, dual auto a/c, solid magnesium paddle shifters, 60/40 rear seat, Bose audio with 13 speakers, aluminum pedals and sill plates with ‘Infiniti’ insignia, power tilt/telescopic three-spoke steering column and moon roof.

Coming at no extra cost are dual front and side airbags, side curtain airbag, four-wheel antilock brakes, vehicle dynamic and traction controls, forward collision and blind spot warning, front seatbelts with pretensioners, hill start assist, remote keyless entry, rearview camera, zone body construction, energy-absorbing steering column, tire pressure monitoring system and daytime running lights.

Push the start button to summon the twin-turbocharged engine, and the rev-happy Q60 emits an exhaust rumble that will delight any sports coupe buff. Abundant luxury features, snappy performance and a robust steering feel make a wonderful combination in the four-seater. And there’s a head-turner ride to boot.

Q60 (Red Sport)

Tires: 255/35R20 front; 275/30R20 rear

Wheelbase: 112.2 inches

Length: 184.4 inches

Width: 72.8 inches

Suspension: independent double-wishbone front; multilink rear

Weight: 4,047 pounds

Fuel capacity: 20 gallons

City: 20 mpg

Highway: 27 mpg

Base price: $57,150

Price as tested: $59,880

