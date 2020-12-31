Ruskin Woman’s Club Breakfast with Santa

Ruskin Woman’s Club raises almost $5,000 at Breakfast with Santa events

Published on: December 31, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

The Ruskin Woman’s Club’s historic clubhouse was awash with the sights and sounds of Christmas Dec. 12 during its 3rd annual Breakfast with Santa college scholarship fundraiser. Despite a lower turnout this year due to the pandemic, the festive event raised $4,780.

Children decorated cookies, made ornaments, played Santa trivia and visited with the Jolly Old Soul and Mrs. Claus after enjoying a hearty breakfast prepared by Chef Neal Bostic. During the raffle Cheryl DeLeon, club president, won the $500 gift certificate to Gold & Diamond Source and donated it to Angela Brevard, a teacher at Creekside Charter School in Riverview who has sung for years at both the breakfast and Ruskin Tomato Festival.

“It was fantastic,” DeLeon said of the event. “Everyone had a great time, and all of the money we raised will go to scholarships.”

DeLeon noted the funding was sorely needed, since the club wasn’t able to host as many events as it normally does this year due to COVID-19.

“The mood was fun because kids were excited and all dressed up in their Christmas gear,” said longtime club member Frances Hereford, who worked in the event for the first-time, selling raffle tickets. “I thoroughly enjoyed being there.”

The GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club’s next meeting will take place Jan. 6 at noon. The agenda will include honoring its past presidents, a light lunch and short business meeting. Attire is business casual.

On Jan. 14, the club will host a Painting Party Ladies Social at the clubhouse, 503 U.S. 41 S, Ruskin, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per person, which includes supplies. Those who want to join the fun and color in their own books, can reserve a seat for $10. Light refreshments will be available.

Reservations and prepayment are necessary. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required for entry.

Call Debbie Bonebrake at 813-892-7235.