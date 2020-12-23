Obituaries for the week of Dec. 24, 2020

Clayton W. Covey

Published on: December 23, 2020

Clayton W. Covey, 65, of Ruskin, Fla., (formerly of Springfield, Va.,) passed away unexpectedly Dec. 4, 2020. He had just started fighting a battle against kidney cancer. Born in South Haven, Mich., he was the son of James (Donnie) Covey of Benton Harbor, Mich., and the late Frances (Felder) Covey. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Jane Corbett.

He is survived by his siblings: Deb Chamberlin of Grand Junction, Mich.; Laura Maxie of Kissimmee, Fla.; Donna (Steve) Lawson of Beech Grove, Ind.; and James Jr. (Kelly) Covey of Shepherd, Mich.; Pam Bradford of Grand Rapids, Mich.; and several nieces and nephews.

He joined the Army after high school, earning his bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of MD while stationed overseas in Italy and Germany. After separating from over six years of active duty, he remained with the Dept. of the Army as a finance specialist civilian, stationed in Heidelberg, Germany, before returning to the US in 1986. He became a budget analyst, working at Army Material Command for four years, and transferring to Headquarters Pentagon in 1990, working under the Program Analysis & Evaluation division. He earned his master’s degree in Information Systems from The George Washington University in 1999, becoming a systems analyst before retiring in 2010. He continued as a consultant for the Dept. of the Army, working on a Web-based ERP system called GFEBS, replacing more than 80 legacy accounting and asset management processes and transactional input across the Army.

Clayton had a talent for negotiating and event planning and was a wizard at raising money for the National MS Society’s cycling tours and his annual military golf tournament for Wounded Warriors. He was a sports enthusiast who loved playing golf, fishing with his dad, poker night with the guys, target shooting with his wife; he followed the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals baseball and loved Michigan and Pittsburgh Steelers football.

A celebration of his life will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the National Kidney Foundation, the National MS Society, Wounded Warriors or a charity of your choice in Clayton’s name. Arrangements entrusted to National Cremation and Burial Society, Ruskin, FL. Please visit http://obituaries.nationalcremation.com/obituaries/9935363.

John F. McDougall

John F. McDougall, passed away Dec.12, 2020. He was born Oct. 8, 1939, and was the second youngest of 13 children.

John graduated from Stratford High School in Stratford, Conn., in 1959 and worked as an accountant for Jenkins Values and Avco Lycoming (Textron) until relocating to Sun City Center, Fla., in September of 2005.

An avid golfer, John played six days a week at Caloosa Golf and Country Club where he was a member for more than 15 years.

He is survived by his wife Linda of 55 years; sons Jay (Marcy) Edward and Drew Thomas McDougall; six grandchildren: Mathew, Lara, Scalet, Quinn, Addison and Christian; 26 nieces and nephews; and numerous extended family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to National Cremation and Burial Society Ruskin.

Share your condolences at http://obituaries.nationalcremation.com/obituaries/9948114.

Lt. Col. Donald “Jack” Mercer

Retired Lt. Col. Donald “Jack” Mercer, USAF, a true American Patriot, who was born on the 4th of July and was destined to serve our country, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2020 in Naples, Fla.

Jack was born on a farm outside of Limestone, Pa., on July 4, 1925, to Harry and Nancy Mercer. After graduating high school at Clarion-Limestone Consolidated High School, near Strattanville, Pa., Jack enlisted in the United States Air Force on April 17, 1943, as an aviation cadet. Jack served as a command pilot in the United States Air Force, a Veteran of World War II, the Korean Conflict and Vietnam. His many awards and medals included the Air Medal with Three Oak Leaf Clusters, the Air Force Commendation medal, the Distinguished Unit Citation with one Oak Leaf Cluster, the Korean Service Medal with two arrow heads and six battle stars, the ROK Presidential Unit Citation. Jack was a triple rated pilot, bombardier and navigator.

One of his favorite assignments was his six years in the Presidential Squadron at Bolling AFB, flying for President Eisenhower, Vice President Nixon, American and foreign dignitaries throughout North and South America. While in the Air Force, Jack also flew secret missions for the CIA and never spoke of his assignments. Jack took his oath of secrecy very seriously.

After 27 years of serving our country, Jack retired in 1970 and moved to Freedom Plaza at Sun City Center, Fla. Jack was a life member of the Retired Officers Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Disabled American Veterans. Jack enjoyed Sun City Center, playing golf, visiting his friends (where he was also known as the Mayor) and texting his family members.

In 2018, Jack relocated to Naples, where he was closer to his family and friends. Jack is predeceased by his wife, Betty Mercer; parents, Harry and Nancy Mercer; his daughter, Linda Toms; and his longtime companion, Kay Edwards. He is survived by his son, Bill Mercer; four grandchildren: Cydney Delia, Katie Dean, Jami Mercer, Brett Mercer; and three great-grandchildren: Sara, Linnea and Beckett.

A private honorary military service was held on December 22, 2020, at Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please support our veterans by making a donations to your local VFW, www.vfw.org or to Disabled American Veteran, www.dav.org. Arrangements entrusted to National Cremation and Burial Society Ruskin.

Diann L. Petersen

Diann Lynn (Mohr) Petersen, of Wimauma, Fla., and previously Elmhurst, Ill., passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, freeing her of the shackles of Alzheimer’s Disease that she suffered from for the last 10 years.

Diann was originally from Victor, Iowa, and there was no one prouder to be an Iowan than Diann. She embodied the very nature of people from Iowa in hard work, compassion and a no-whiner mentality.

Diann was an avid experimenter and, in her life, felt that no opportunity should be passed by and nothing could not be done. In her youth she was a good athlete and musician, a beauty queen, an actor and artist. Her interests were varied and eclectic to include painting, photography, writing and sewing. But the one thing she never quite mastered was the kitchen and was known as “microwave mamma” by her sons in her early life.

Diann loved Christmas – boy did she love Christmas. This led to her starting a collection of Santa Clauses that she had throughout the house and in one special cabinet. Santa took all shapes and sizes and were always a welcome reminder that Christmas was just around the corner.

Later in life she had the chance to travel the world with her husband Ken, and she always had a sense of wonder and adventure everywhere she went, including the time she almost wound up in jail in London for taking a picture of a high security building. Law enforcement finally figured out that the 60-year-old grandmother would probably not harm anything.

She brought joy to people’s lives in so many ways, and it was also important to her to give back as she served as a CASA volunteer, advocating for the betterment of children in the foster care system.

Diann is survived by her husband, Ken Honsberger, along with her son Cullen of Aurora, Ill, his wife Kim and grandchildren, Mackenzie and Emmerson; her son Cameron of Louisville, Ky., his wife Carrie and grandchildren, Chase and Cailyn. She is also survived by her sisters Vicki of Victor, IA; Pat of Denver, Colo.; and her brother Dann from Arizona; a niece and nephews, cousins, grand nieces and nephews; and friends, some going back as far as her high school days at HLV High School

A private service will be held for the family in Sun City Center, Florida, and, according to Diann’s wishes, her ashes will be spread over places important to her in her life.

The family would also like to thank the team at Inspired Living in Sun City Center, Fla. for the outstanding care and comfort they provided to Diann and the support to Ken in the last three years of her life. We could not have done it without them.

Contributions in Diann’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.