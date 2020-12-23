FCC hosts Christmas event for RCMA

Firehouse Cultural Center hosts Christmas event for RCMA Wimauma students

Published on: December 23, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

Last week, the Jolly Old Soul had some extra help this year in the form of elves from the Firehouse Cultural Center, when 30 RCMA Wimauma Community Academy 4th graders stepped off their bus and dropped off handwritten letters to Santa.

“They were so excited to have the opportunity to leave the (school) building and take part in a safe, drive-through event set up just for them,” said their ESL teacher Susan Reyes. “The Firehouse Cultural Center has been really good to us by offering our students lots of fun, arts-filled activities (they don’t get at home or school). We are truly grateful.”

This Dec. 18 event was no exception. In addition to affording the children the chance to deliver their Christmas wish lists and getting the chance to say hi to Santa from a distance, the children received candy canes, festive head bobbles and several arts-filled activity sheets. All wore masks.

Santa Claus, a.k.a. Joe Zuniga, owner of Zuniga Marketing, honorary mayor of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce, singer and author, spoke to the kids in both English and Spanish and had a blast fist-bumping the kids as they walked by. It was meaningful for them to see a Santa who looked just like them.

His presence made an impression. Some of the children were delighted to tell Reyes that their Santa “didn’t want cookies; he wanted tamales.”

Zuniga said he enjoys giving back to the community whenever possible.

“It’s always a blessing to bring a smile to others, especially children – and especially at Christmas,” he said.

Once finished, the kids quickly got back on the bus, waving happily to Santa and his elves through the windows as they headed back to school. Shortly after they left, the elves read aloud every letter to Santa, each one a poignant mix of Christmas dreams, transitions endured due to COVID-19 and family difficulties caused by the pandemic.

Many began by asking Santa how he, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer were doing, and then made simple requests for one or two toys. Almost all of them included altruistic requests like asking for his help in making 2021 COVID-free or bringing peace and happiness to the world. Some simply asked for more love and kindness, while others wondered if Santa could help a sick parent who could no longer work. And all wished him “Merry Christmas” and thanked him for reading their letters.

RCMA Wimauma Community Academy is a B-rated, dual-language public charter school in Hillsborough County with a student population of almost 98% Hispanic children, many who come from migrant families. Serving students in grades K-8, it’s located at 18236 U.S. 301 S, Wimauma, and is governed by the Redlands Christian Migrant Association.

For information, call 813-672-5159.