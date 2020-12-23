COVID-19 can’t dampen the spirit to give

Published on: December 23, 2020

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Make that two miracles this year for Norma Flores, who works at La Estancia apartments in Wimauma, where this year’s holiday outreach exceeded her expectations.

“It’s a miracle how in a pandemic we have more presents than last year,” Flores said, noting this year’s drive supported 200 kids, up from 153 the year before.

As for the pandemic itself, that would account for Flores’ first miracle of the year, as a COVID-19 survivor after hospitalization in the intensive care unit.

“I’m a living miracle,” Flores said, “because this virus is not something to take lightly.”

Indeed, COVID-19 safety protocols were in place for the Dec. 19 distribution of toys, hoodies, bicycles and more. Masks were worn and scheduling kept the numbers down to ensure safe distancing. No food was distributed this year.

Jose Crespo attends Christ Fellowship and for “years and years” has been involved in the 32-year mission launched by Riverview resident James Hartley, 80, to help migrant farmworkers in south Hillsborough County.

“There’s no one in the world I’ve ever known of with a bigger heart and a bigger understanding of God’s grace,” said Teresa Huffman, Hartley’s adopted daughter. “That’s James in a nutshell.”

“When my father first came to this country he was a migrant worker, so I know the need,” Crespo said. “This is part of our Christmas now, probably one of the best parts of Christmas.”

Hartley is not alone in the mission to support residents of the tight-knit La Estancia community, who Flores said “come together for each other” during and after their work in the field harvesting strawberries, cucumbers, squash and tomatoes.

Mike Santos, of Mikey Buy Homes, and attorney Frank Miranda are among the many generous givers. “Before I just donated money, now I also go shopping with Mike” for toys and gifts, Miranda said. “It’s an all-day event, and Mike is a like a big kid, testing out all the toys.”

On display at La Estancia, some $7,000 worth of purchases, not to mention additional gifts and brand-new bicycles from generous donors and drives, including those arranged by Christ Fellowship, Mikey Buy Homes, Brewlands Bar and Billiards, the Kiwanis Club of Carrollwood and Tampa Rough Riders, who were on hand with a truck-full of stuffed animals and beads.

Items not distributed at La Estancia were to be delivered to Metropolitan Ministries in Tampa, Hartley said.

“Anything I can do to support the farmworkers, I am all about it,” said Rough Rider John Newton, who worked in the family citrus business. “They put food on our table, so we have to support them. It’s as simple as that.”

“Teddy bears and beads,” said Rough Riders Lt. Col. John T.R. Howell, “they make the kids happy and gives them something to hang on to during the tough times.”

As Miranda sees it, there are many causes to support but not every need is well-known or promoted, which is why La Estancia has become an annual affair for the Miranda family.

“We need to teach our kids what it’s like out there in the world,” said Miranda’s wife, Gina. “There are people who are blessed and people who are getting by. There are people suffering and people working together. We try to raise our children to have open eyes to what it’s like out there and that giving back makes your heart feel good.”

Luke Miranda, a graduate of Jesuit High, said people don’t get to choose the circumstances in which they are born and that those who are better off financially have “a responsibility to give back,” a sentiment echoed by his younger brother.

“There are people less fortunate than you,” Ryan Miranda, 13, a student at Corbett Preparatory School said. “You have to give back. If you have the time, why not?”

An attorney for 23 years, Miranda said he is driven to support people “who get the short end of the stick.”

“I believe you can make a big impact helping those who get overlooked the most,” Frank Miranda said. And while no one is saying a day’s worth of giving during the holiday season is going to solve the great need of many, “it’s nice to make a dent,” Miranda added. “At the end of the day you make a kid smile. It’s fantastic.”

Hartley for 44 years has been a member of the Carrollwood Kiwanis club, where Percy Legendre, of Bashor and Legendre, LLP, CPA’s, has been a member since 1990. Legendre is quick to answer why he has been involved in the south Hillsborough County mission for years.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Legendre said. “Whether you go out and do it or not, it’s up to you, but we all have to help each other out. Mom and dad taught me right.”

As for the parents of the children who received a bounty of gifts, Rosario Cortes could not have said it better. “I like it because it’s for the kids,” Cortes said. “The kids are happy, and it’s a happy day for the parents.”