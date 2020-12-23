Area children drop off letters to Santa

Area children drop off letters to Santa Claus, food for folks at same time

Published on: December 23, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

The Firehouse Cultural Center was Santa Central Dec. 12 and 19, when school-age kids from the surrounding community were invited to visit St. Nick and take home some gift bags filled with art-inspired goodies, while they were there. And parents were asked, if able, to drop off some nonperishable foods for Meet Me in the Street Ministry.

“Part of our mission is to be here for the community,” said Beth Stein, program’s coordinator for the Firehouse. “We gave away about 60 of the goody bags and collected a lot of food for people in need. It was a win-win for everyone.”

Stein said she wished more families had taken part, but the event was a success, nevertheless.

“It would be awesome to do this annually,” she said.

Stein came up with the idea several weeks ago, and her friend Dee Hood, a faculty emeritus with the Ringling College of Art, volunteered to help. Together they created a festive backdrop for the event, including a huge mailbox for the kids’ letters, from a design Hood had drawn.

“We looked in every nook and cranny of the Firehouse for supplies,” Stein said. “All we had to buy was a couple of boards. Everything else was repurposed.”

Then we decided to put together the art-inspired goodie bags to associate the Firehouse with creativity, with the act of making something,” Hood added.

The bags included some combination of crayons and coloring or activity books, watercolor sets, foam airplanes, comic strip books, flip-style animal books, air-dry clay, candy canes and more.

The kids also received kits to make Santa Claus face mobiles and a 3-D Christmas tree, plus instructions for making a puzzle maze.

Lennard High School students Kat O’Hair and John Ivery played the role of elves and handed out the bags. John Smith, of H&R Block, played Santa.

“Because of the crazy year we’ve had, children have not had the opportunity to visit Santa as they would usually do,” Stein said. “This drive-through event was a great way for the Firehouse to help create a semblance of normalcy for them.”

The event was well received.

“The children were thrilled,” Hood said. “One little girl had her mom stop by the store on their way here to buy cookies for Santa. And three children rode up on their bicycles carrying canned goods to donate.”