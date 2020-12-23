Against odds: South Shore makes Christmas happen

Against odds, South Shore community

makes Christmas happen for thousands of kids in need

Published on: December 23, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

Despite the ongoing pandemic and tough economic times, the people of South Shore came through again for the 16th annual South Shore Toys for Tots campaign. Thanks to their generosity, thousands of children in southeastern Hillsborough County and beyond will receive a couple of toys under their Christmas trees.

“The South Shore collection was the biggest one of any in Hillsborough County this year,” said Marine Sgt. Roger Beltran, of the 4th Amphibian Assault Battalion in Tampa. “We were deficient in the boys 9 to 12 category, but thanks to the South Shore effort, we were able to fulfill all those requests.”

Beltran said more than 17,000 children of families in need throughout Hillsborough County will receive at least two toys.

Adding to the numbers he reported and some last-minute donations, the total gifts from South Shore residents and area businesses were as follows: $14,941 in cash, 5,800 toys and 72 bicycles. The cash will be used by the Marine Corps Reserve to buy additional toys.

Last year, those figures were $9,000 in cash, 7,500 toys and about 30 bikes.

Sponsored annually by Pearson Capital, the event normally wraps up at an after-party at The Alley at Southshore, but for everyone’s safety this year, collections were dropped off in a drive-by format. Pearson Capital donated cookies, and John Smith of H&R Block, playing Santa, waved at all those delivering boxes.

Rachel Mushow, of Rachel’s Family Hair Salon, was among them. She and her husband Bob dropped off five boxes of toys and three bicycles.

“I’m a sole proprietor, and I’m so appreciative and proud of the support I get for the campaign every year,” she said. “My customers always come through in a big way. Even with the pandemic, we were up overall this year. Last year, we donated four boxes and a bike.”

Others who warranted special recognition were Century 21 Beggins Enterprises (four boxes and 45 bikes) and the communities of Southshore Falls (nine boxes and four bikes) and Kings Point, (16 boxes).

“We also have to thank two benefactors who each donated $2,500,” said Ann Hathaway, Pearson Capital accounts manager and campaign coordinator. “We are overwhelmed by the South Shore community’s generosity. Despite some challenges, overall, it was a very successful campaign.”