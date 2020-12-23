Local basketball, soccer update

Sumner beats Jefferson on hardwood

Vargas, Smith, Jones top point producers

Published on: December 23, 2020

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The 4-3 Sumner Stingray boys basketball lost 59-53 at home to 5-1 Robinson High School Dec. 15. As they have all season, the Stingray boys stayed within striking distance all game through their grit and determination and were only down by a point, 23-22, at halftime. Israel Vargas and Tyrell Smith continued their strong Stingray seasons. Both Vargas and Smith have been named as MaxPreps players of the game over the past two weeks. Sumner had a strong 32 point second half, rallying to make a run at the Robinson lead. Sumner fought through some questionable calls, but Robinson closed the night strong for the 59-53 win.

The Sumner Stingray boys varsity basketball squad won 53-51 on the road against conference opponent Jefferson High School Dec. 14. Israel Vargas scored 19, Tyrell Smith scored 13 and D. Jones added 12 for the winning Stingray boys. The Sumner Stingray girls basketball team, in the only Stingray girls game for the week, lost to Jefferson.

Sumner is on break for the holidays and returns to action Dec. 28 for tournament play.

Sumner boys, girls notch soccer wins

The 2-4-1 Sumner Stingray boys varsity soccer team won 2-1 at home versus conference opponent Spoto high Dec. 15. Isaac Hernandez scored for the victorious Stingrays. Braxton Maenza was credited with an assist. Arnulfo Ledsma tallied three saves for the Stingrays.

The Sumner Stingray girls varsity soccer team lost 4-0 Dec. 18 in a home non-conference game against Bloomingdale.

The Sumner Stingray girls varsity soccer team won 8-0 Dec. 15 in a home conference game over Spoto. H. Fredrichsen scored four times, Katie Rocha added three goals, and Gracie Johnson also scored a goal for the winners. Sumner’s Miya Sikhakhane, Savannah Brooks and Isabella Harris tallied assists. Amara Gelphi made two saves for the Stingrays. The Stingray girls soccer team record stands at 4-3-1.

Sumner soccer boys and girls soccer break for the holidays and play their next games Jan. 6 at Riverview, followed by a home game Friday, Jan. 8, against Robinson.