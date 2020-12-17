Free rapid antigen tests, plastic face masks and a chamber Giving Tree

Free rapid antigen tests, plastic face masks and a chamber Giving Tree

Published on: December 17, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

South Bay Hospital will host its fifth and final COVID-19 rapid antigen test of the year from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 18. The service is free to the public, and all you need do is drive-thru, get swabbed in the mouth or nose and wait for a short period of time for the result.

“My husband and I were in and out in 20 minutes tops,” said Debbie Caneen, director of admissions at Sun Towers. The couple took advantage of the testing before and after traveling to Tennessee to see their immunocompromised daughter. Caneen said, once she returned to Sun City Center, they both quarantined until South Bay had its Dec. 8 event. She needed to make sure it was safe to be around her retirement community’s residents. “I highly recommend the test to anyone. If you even think you could have been exposed, why risk it? It’s a such an easy process, and it’s free.”

On Dec. 8, South Bay administered more than 700 tests over three hours for a total of almost 2,500 during its four test dates since October. The tests determine if a person is carrying COVID-19 antigens, which are present in the body if a person is infected with the virus at that moment.

Hospital officials hope to administer another 1,000 tests Friday, said Lesley Lykins, director of public relations and communications.

“Until our Dec. 8 tests, the positivity rate was around 1.9% each time, but on the most recent event, the number increased to 3.6,” she said. “The hospital wants to make sure people continue taking all the necessary precautions – masking, social distancing, handwashing and following all the CDC guidelines. This is definitely the time to be vigilant.”

The rapid antigen test kits are supplied by the Florida Department of Health, with nursing students from Hillsborough Community College helping South Bay Hospital nurses administer the tests and register participants. Members of Sun City Center C.E.R.T. and Sun City Center Emergency Squad also helped with registration, ran test results to participants’ vehicles and handled traffic flow.

“This is truly a community effort,” Lykins said.

Special masks available to those with hearing loss

The Hearing Loss Association of America Sun City Center Chapter wants residents to know about its Clear Mask Campaign, which is aimed at providing cloth masks with clear plastic windows to help folks who are hard of hearing and their caregivers read lips to communicate with others.

The hand-washable masks, which must be air-dried, are available at the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce, 1651 Sun City Center Plaza, Sun City Center. They’re free under a grant from the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay, but a donation to the chapter would be greatly appreciated.

More than 800 masks have already been distributed to individuals, hospice, the SCC Men’s Club and other area organizations.

For information, email eloise6376@gmail.com, or call chapter leader Eloise Schwartz, retired RN, at 414-807-4373.

Brighten a senior’s Christmas morning

The South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce, 1651 Sun City Center Plaza, Sun City Center, is inviting area residents who’d like to bring some holiday cheer to someone in an assisted living facility to pick a paper gift tag from its holiday Giving Tree. The tag has the first name of a man or woman residing locally in places like Belvedere Commons, Pacifica or Palm Gardens. Many of these folks will not get calls, visits or gifts for Christmas.

The chamber has a rather modest gift list, which includes items like snacks, hand or body lotion, lap blankets, socks, after shave, sweaters, calendars and more.

If you can’t stop by to pick up a tag, a chamber representative will fill you in over the phone. Call the chamber at 813-634-5111or Connie Lesko, ambassador chairwoman for the chamber, at 813-927-1147.

Gifts must be returned to the chamber by Dec. 21. They can be wrapped, but please indicate what’s inside and include the gift tag. Otherwise, items will be wrapped, and tags attached. All will be delivered to their recipients before Christmas.