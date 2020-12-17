East Bay, Spoto post wins

South Shore teams take break after this week; East Bay, Spoto post wins

Published on: December 17, 2020

By STEVE JACKSON

South Shore boys varsity basketball teams are playing a few more games this week, searching for a win or two before taking a holiday break.

Riverview, under Coach Milton Clifton, traveled to Wharton Tuesday and then to Plant for a mid-week game. The Dec. 18 game at Armwood has been postponed due to covid on the Armwood team. The Sharks already have sustained one covid postponement, with Lennard Dec. 11. The Sharks have slipped to 2-3. Riverview continues to lean heavily on 2 talented sophomores and a freshman.

Braylon Jackson is leading the Sharks in scoring and rebounding, aided by Sebastian Fowler. Frosh guard DeCosta Ricks is a quick spark plug on offense and defense. The Sharks lost a pair last week. The Newsome Wolves feasted 64-46 Dec. 7 at Lithia. The Sickles Gryphons came to Riverview later in the week and went back to Tampa with a 72-60 victory.

East Bay salvaged one win last week, beating Bloomingdale 55-50 at home last Friday. The Indians lost two early-week games, first to Tampa Bay Tech 46-43 and then to the Hillsborough Terriers in Tampa 61-51. Coach Dell Chambers’ Indians ended the week losing to Victory Christian Academy in Lakeland 59-50 last Saturday. The 2-4 Indians play at 3- 4 King Dec. 15.

Coach Danny Gaddis’ 1-5 Spartans picked up a win at home over Chamberlain 57-56 . Following that, Spoto lost to a pair of Tampa teams. First, Robinson bombed the Spartans 88-70. Then Jesuit took care of Spoto 85-66 on Dec. 11. The Spartans are receiving good play from sophomore sensation Benjamin Walker with 13.7 points per game and steady rebounding. Seniors Denim Jackson, Elias de Jesus, and Jonathan Dinova hope their support will result in at least one victory this week. The Spartans tangled with 5-1 Blake in Tampa early in the week. Later, two home games with Middleton and Plant City Dec. 18 complete the week’s action.