Sumner boys varsity basketball wins inaugural game

— without seniors

Published on: December 10, 2020

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The senior-less Sumner Stingray boys varsity basketball team opened its inaugural season Dec. 1 with a 64-26 home win over the Jefferson Dragons.

The Stingrays ran out to a first half lead of 33-17. The game was never in question for the home Stingrays, who were led by leading scorer, sophomore guard Israel Vargas with 22 points and 5 assists. Junior guard Tyrell Smith added 14 points for the Sumner team. The Stingrays connected for eight 3-pointers. It was a promising start for the young Sumner boys basketball program.

The Stingrays lost 72-60 in its first away game at Robinson High School Dec. 4. Robinson ran its record to 3-0, but the 1-1 Stingrays stayed within striking distance of the Knights. Though a loss, 1-1 Stingrays can be proud to be competitive against a more established Knights program. Israel Vargas is averaging 19 points per game, and Tyrell Smith is averaging 13.5 points per game for the first two games. The Sumner boys basketball program continues to grow and is a fun and exciting team to follow during this first season of Stingray basketball.

The Sumner Stingray girls basketball team lost its first two games to Jefferson and to Robinson.

Stingray basketball, both boys and girls teams, continued games Dec. 8 and 9, and Friday, Dec. 11, they will be at home against Blake.

Sumner soccer at home Dec. 11

The Sumner Stingray boys varsity soccer team lost Tuesday’s home non-conference game against rival Ruskin’s Lennard High School by a score of 5-1. Braxton Maenaz was the lone scorer for the Stingrays, with an assist by N. Faudoa. Arnulfo Ledesma tallied 4 saves for the Stingrays. The Stingray boys soccer team record stands at 0-3-1.

The Sumner Stingray girls varsity soccer team played to a 3-3 tie in Tuesday’s home non-conference game against rival school Lennard. Katie Rocha had 2 goals with H. Fredrichsen adding a goal for the winners. Sumner players Miya Sikhakhane and Savannah Brooks each contributed an assist for Sumner. Amara Gelphi made 7 saves for the Stingrays. The Stingray girls soccer team record stands at 2-1-1.

Sumner soccer, boys and girls, played their next game Dec. 8 at Jefferson, followed by a game on Friday, Dec. 11, at home against Plant City.