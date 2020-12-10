South Shore hoops in full swing

High-scoring Sharks visit Lennard Dec. 11

Published on: December 10, 2020

By STEVE JACKSON

South Shore boys basketball continues this week after a flurry of games in last week’s season openers.

The Riverview Sharks are 2-1 with games against Sickles at home Dec. 9, following an early-week contest in Lithia against 1-2 Newsome. Coach Milton Clifton’s Sharks are already licking their jaws to get a crack at Lennard in Ruskin on Dec. 11.

Breaking even its first week, the East Bay Indians look to improve its 1-1 worksheet with 4 games this week. Following a Dec. 8 home game with Tampa Bay Tech, East Bay travels to Tampa Dec. 9 to take on Hillsborough High. After hosting Bloomingdale on Dec. 11, East Bay heads to Lakeland for a tournament game with Victory Christian Academy Dec. 12 to close the week.

Lennard has a new head coach, William Gilford, and is looking for a win after a 0-3 start last week. The offensively-challenged Longhorns hosted Leto early this week and then the high-scoring Riverview Sharks come calling at Ruskin on Friday, Dec. 11. Blooomingdale visits Lennard Dec. 15.

Spoto has a veteran coach, Augustine Gaddis, but also no wins. The 0-3 Spartans hosted 0-2 Chamberlain in the early week game. Spoto then went on the road for a mid-week match with Robinson and returns to Tampa for the Dec. 11 bout with Jesuit High.

Riverview hot in early season

The Riverview Sharks opened the season at home, beating Gaither 48-42. After a loss to Freedom, 77-74, Coach Clifton’s Sharks quickly got back on the winning trail with a 64-55 victory over Strawberry Crest. Sparking the win at Dover were a pair of Sharks’ sophomores, Braylon Jackson and Sebastian Fowler. The 6-2 Jackson had a coming-out game, hitting for 30 points. Jackson also hustled for 14 rebounds. His Riverview running mate, 6-2 Sebastian Fowler, chipped in with 10 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals.

Indians tough on defense

East Bay is building its early season on defense. That resulted in a 43-38 opening home win over Leto. But it was an offensive drought against Brandon on Dec. 4 that proved to be the Indians downfall in a 39-38 nailbiter. The Indians jumped out to a 22-13 halftime lead over the Eagles and led 35-27 after three stanzas. Then someone put a lid on the East Bay goal. Brandon outscored the Indians 12-3 in the final quarter to claim the victory.

Lennard seeks offensive punch

New Longhorns Coach Gilford went 0-3 to open the season. The Longhorns had a difficult time stopping the opponents’ offense and an even tougher time scoring themselves. Total points in the three losses: 93, with 205 for the opposition. An opening loss at home to Durant, 71-30, was followed by a 63-40 whipping at the hands of Plant City. Back at home Dec. 4, the cold-shooting Horns fell behind 22-9 against Newsome in the opening quarter. Things did not get much better for Lennard. The Horns could muster only 1 point in the second quarter and totally imploded with zero points in the final stanza, falling 70-23 to the visiting Wolves. Senior guards Miguel Delgado and Brandon Flannery along with junior Tremayne Williams have been providing leadership and effort as the Longhorns struggle in the early going.

Spoto struggles

The 0-3 Spartans are also seeking that elusive first win. The Spartans opened with a 74-64 home loss to Blake. Going on the road was no cure, as Spoto dropped a 65-54 decision to Steinbrenner. The Spartans showed some improvement in a Dec. 4 loss to Middleton 54-50. Spoto’s Denim Jackson is leading the team in scoring with 12.7 points per game after a 15 point output against both Steinbrenner and Middleton. Spartan sophomore Benjamin Walker hit for 23 against Blake and 16 in the Middleton loss. Walker is also racking up rebounds to the tune of 6 per game. Providing leadership and 9.3 points per game and 3.3 steals each game is spunky senior guard Elias De Jesus.