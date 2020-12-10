Nominate a hero to win cool fishing and BBQ package

Nominate a hero to win cool fishing and BBQ package

Published on: December 10, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

If you or someone you know is a member of the military, a veteran, a first responder or a Gold Star Family member, My Warriors Place will host a special event in January to recognize eight local heroes with an all-expense-paid, extended weekend adventure Jan. 7 to 10.

These eight individuals will experience four days and three nights at My Warrior’s Place, 101 22nd Street NW, Ruskin, where they will take part in private fishing charters with licensed captains, BBQ lessons by award-winning professionals, lodging, food and drinks. Tackle will be provided, as well.

My Warriors Place is currently seeking nominations of deserving local heroes who are going to or have gone above and beyond in their service to the community or for heroes who are going through a hard time and need a getaway, said Kelly Kowall, founder and president of the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

“We’re doing something to honor those who are giving or have given their all to the community,” Kowall said. “We’re so excited about offering this, and we hope to make it an annual event.”

My Warrior’s Place is a refuge/retreat founded to honor Kowall’s son, Army Spc. Corey J. Kowall (who was killed in 2009 in a vehicle rollover in the Zabul province of Afghanistan) and give the gift of hope and healing to those who have faced the horrors of war and to others who keep Americans secure, safe and free.

As a reminder, local nominees must be active or retired firefighters, law enforcement officers, active military members, veterans or Gold Star Family members. A committee of board members and key volunteers will read all submissions and choose eight deserving recipients from them, Kowall said.

To nominate yourself or someone else, visit https://bit.ly/2JOJnrG and provide the requested information by midnight, Dec. 12.