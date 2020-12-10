Enterprising Latinas to host Christmas Posada

Enterprising Latinas to host Christmas event for Wimauma community

Published on: December 10, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

The Enterprising Latinas, in partnership with First Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, Mt. Moriah Church and Beth-El Farmworker Ministry, invites Wimauma area residents to a Christmas Posada from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18.

For everyone’s health and safety, this year’s free celebration will take place at the First Prospect M. B. Church in a drive-thru format, where families will be treated to hot chocolate, sweet empanadas, Christmas caroling, Santa Claus, a Nativity scene, gifts and a bag of goodies from Wimauma Connects. Masks are required of all who attend. Christmas tunes will be played throughout the event in addition to caroling by singers from Mt. Moriah Church and the Beth-El Farmworker Ministry.

“We’re doing this to provide a sense of support to the residents in the area and to remind them they’re not alone, that there is community and fellowship during times of anxiety and isolation,” said event organizer Martha Jones, Enterprising Latinas workforce training and employment services coordinator.

To space out the number of people who will be attending and ensure a smooth flow of traffic, RSVPs are required for the Christmas Posada Drive Thru.

If you and your family members plan to be there, call Jones at 813-699-5811 or email her at martha.jones@enterprisinglatinas.org. For those who cannot attend, the event will be livestreamed at Enterprising Latinas Inc. Facebook page.

The ongoing pandemic has been especially tough for thousands of low-income residents in Wimauma who, like many, are dealing with lost jobs and unpaid bills, have had to forgo medical care and have had to deal with their children’s education anxiety, among other pandemic related issues.

In light of this, the Christmas Posada Drive Thru is meant to share the joy of the holiday season and provide hope to families during these hard times.

Expenses for the event are being covered by the Enterprising Latinas; a number of community organizations like the Sun City Center Lapidary Club, which donated $1,000; the Temple Beth Israel Jewish Congregation, which donated $2,000; retired Marines Corps Major Jim Haney; and Deborah and Arthur Bates, of the South Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce.

Two boxes of new, unwrapped toys were dropped off recently by Stephen and Anne Meat, of Wimauma, for the gift handout. Other donations would be greatly appreciated, Jones said. They can be delivered to the Enterprising Latinas office, 5128 State Road 674, Wimauma, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 18.

The Enterprising Latinas is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the economic prosperity of Wimauma residents and those of neighboring communities by providing guidance, mentorship and training. During the past two years, it has served more than 300 families in Wimauma, provided basic education to 150 women and training to 80 others in the area, and worked with owners to establish 25 new businesses.

The group is funded through private donations and grants and supported by the Allegheny Franciscan Ministries, TECO, Hillsborough County, Children’s Board of Hillsborough County, SunTrust, Florida Blue, United Way Suncoast, Community Foundation of Tampa Bay and Bank of America.

For more information on the Enterprising Latinas, visit www.enterprisinglatinas.org or call 813-699-5811.